Prevention and primary care go hand in hand at Community Health and this month, we are focused on one of the most common methods of prevention — screening — and particularly, screening for colorectal cancer (CRC). “We want to look at the care of our patients in a proactive way instead of being reactive,” said Community Health Director of Quality Tracy Upton, RN.
Many people with early-stage CRC have no symptoms, but their cancer is detected through screening and when caught in the early stages, CRC is more treatable in 90% of people. Colorectal cancer typically starts as a polyp or growth on the wall of the colon or rectum. Some of these polyps may develop into cancer. Those polyps can be treated or removed.
Regular screening can help find CRC in early stages. That’s why it’s important not to delay screening when your provider recommends it.
Take note of these colorectal cancer (CRC) facts:
It’s the most preventable, yet least prevented form of cancer.
It’s the third most common cancer among men and women.
At least 70% of people who develop CRC have no family history.
CRC is on the rise in people 45-49 years old.
The American Cancer Society recommends regular screening starting at age 45. But even if you have been screened before, you’ll need to be screened when your health care provider recommends.
When it comes to screening, you have choices. The colonoscopy is a visual examination of the colon using a scope to look for and remove abnormal growths in the colon and rectum and is done every 10 years by a physician. Various types of stool samples are used to detect cancer in DNA and blood. These tests can be done at home, but need to be completed more frequently. Your primary-care provider will recommend what type of test is best for you. All these methods are covered by most insurance.
Community Health has been recognized by the federal Health Resources Services Administration (HRSA) for how we have successfully communicated to patients that colorectal cancer screening is really effective and lifesaving. And the facts prove that taking the time to be screened can make the difference.
Talk to your primary-care provider and ask about colorectal screening. "Don’t put off your health care, and don’t hesitate to call with a question," said Dr. Bradley Berryhill, Community Health chief medical officer.
