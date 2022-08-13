My wife got me out of the shower to photograph a gorgeous, pregnant fox in early March, the animal hunting for food directly behind our house. Thus began a revolution in the circle of life that provided us with endless entertainment, anticipation, joy and ultimately an opportunity to give back.
In mid-March, the very pregnant mother caught a rabbit near the back edge of our property, stashing it briefly on a neighbor’s hillside before thinking better of it, reclaiming the bunny and heading off to places unknown.
She looked like she was ready to deliver her kits at any minute, and she may have done so: We didn’t see her again for nearly six weeks.
In her absence, we wondered if she’d been hit by a car, crossed paths with one of the coyotes we often hear late at night, or more hopefully, delivered her babies.
Foxes will “go to ground” when they deliver, protecting their offspring in a den or dens for weeks on end, while hunting to feed them — and that’s just what our little friend did. When we finally saw her again in late April, she was surrounded by six perfect little facsimiles of herself.
Through the end of May, we watched the kits grow, careful to keep a safe distance and never to spend more than a minute or two in their sight as I shot photos, all the while hoping their chosen den, less than 30 feet from a busy road, would sustain them.
The kits rambled back and forth across the grass, playfully fought one another, and watched mom like a hawk. Mom, meanwhile, left the skin of some poor creature two feet from our back deck, hunted behind the house, and made sure our lawn was mole-free for the first time in a quarter-century.
All was right in their little world, though I checked the roadside first thing every morning to be sure none of them had been hit by a car during the night.
Eventually, mom and the sextet disappeared — only to reappear a quarter-mile away, and about three times as far from the road. We were sad we couldn’t see them on a whim, but happy they had taken up residence in a somewhat quieter area, where we hoped they wouldn’t face quite as much risk from traffic.
All through June and half of July, we’d look for the family whenever we’d go for a walk or drive up the road, and we’d often see one or more of the kits playing in the tall grass, crossing the road, or one night sitting right on the centerline as we came home just before dark.
“Get out of the road, silly,” I told the young fox through the window of my truck. She slowly stood up and walked to the roadside, out of harm’s way.
The encounter, like every encounter we’ve had with the foxes, was like a gift from them to us.
A couple of weeks after that night, I got an opportunity to return the gift to the family, as I found one of the beautiful young foxes lying still on the edge of our yard, apparently the victim of a car during the night.
I had no idea which of the six kits now laid before me, but she had become a beautiful red fox, for all the world her mom’s twin, rather than one of the roly-poly kits I first photographed.
With fear for other animals and birds that might be drawn to her and endangered by her proximity to the road, and wanting to give her a more appropriate resting place, Jane and I removed her from the roadside.
We buried her along with two moles she held in her mouth when she died, next to the beloved dogs and cats we’ve lost through our years in Rutland, completing the circle of life that started last March.
Steve Costello is a former Rutland Herald and Times Argus reporter and editor and GMP executive, now retired and focused on wildlife photography. He writes occasionally for both newspapers.
