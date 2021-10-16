The arts and nature have always shared an intersection, with many artists attributing nature as their source of inspiration. Take for example our well-loved poets, like Robert Frost, Wendell Berry, and Mary Oliver, the latter of whom wrote, in her collection of essays called Upstream: “I could not be a poet without the natural world. Someone else could. But not me. For the door to the woods is the door to the temple.”
This classic combination of art and music will come together to benefit Vermont’s wildlife on October 17 at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. The afternoon will include an art exhibition, opening at 2 p.m., and a live concert at 3 p.m. The musical lineup includes singer-songwriter David Mallet, from Maine, along with bass player Mike Burd; the Mallett Brothers, a rock band from Maine that includes Mallett’s sons, Luke and Will, plus their band’s bass player Nick Lean; and Tish Hinojosa, a folk singer from Texas who sings in both Spanish and English. (Note: attendees of this event will be required to wear a mask and show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination status.)
The confluence of musical and visual arts follows a summer-long mission by painter Rob Mullen to travel the length of Lake Champlain in a small wooden sailboat, painting scenes of wildlife along the way. He brought along a succession of nationally recognized wildlife artists for various legs of the trip, and they all produced paintings that will be on display and for sale at the Highland Center event.
All of the artists, including the painters and musicians, cite nature as an important part of their work and lives.
“I grew up on a farm in rural Maine, on 200 acres in the woods,” explains the senior Mallett by phone, on a spotty cell connection from his home. “You can’t live in Maine and not write about nature,” he quips.
As for Mullen, he has built a career out of making expeditions to far-off places and capturing the natural wonders of these places in stunning oil paintings. Last year, due to Covid, he cancelled his plans to travel to the Northwest Territories, and instead hit the Long Trail. He painted images from the trail along the way, and used the trek to bring in funds for the Vermont Wildlife Coalition. (For more on that, see last year’s story on his trip, “Miles for Smiles: Vermont hikers hit the Long Trail to raise money.”)
This upcoming event, says Mullen, is at the “intersection of my art career and my avocation working for Vermont Wildlife Coalition.”
This year, when Mullen was thinking about a painting expedition to embark on, he sat in his studio and asked himself, What else would appeal to people in Vermont? Something they could follow? And raise the issue of Vermont wildlife?
“I didn’t want to turn around and do the trail again,” he said by phone from his studio in Bolton. And then he had the idea: Lake Champlain as a painting trip.
He found a 1000-pound sailboat called a canoe yawl, with a flat bottom that allowed him to travel into shallow water to get closeup views of wildlife along the lake. “It can get into places other boats he can’t,” he said.
He sailed his floating studio for six weeks, taking alternating weeks off to be at home, and was joined along the way by other artists.
Montpelier resident David Kelley, a volunteer with the Vermont Wildlife Coalition, organized the event. He says, “There is a growing understanding throughout our country, and the world, that our relationship to wildlife has to change.” Artists, he points out, tend to recognize this more easily.
“It’s wonderful to have these wildlife artists and musicians coming together with a common message, that we need to give more thought to the future of wildlife,” he adds.
Kelley says, as his organization envisions its future, there are two paths forward. One is continuing the group’s work at the statehouse, helping legislators to become more aware, Kelley says, of the broad spectrum of opinions in the state when it comes to wildlife management and hunting.
The second path is education, with a focus on young people. He hopes educational activities like hosting a wildlife art contest for high school and college students will help foster a connection to the natural world for this age group, to help them “break away from their screens and get outdoors,” he explains. His organization is also working on educational resources, like materials for science teachers.
Every penny raised from this event, Kelley points out, will go to an education fund at the Vermont Wildlife Coalition, to support projects like these.
With this work, says Mullen, “We’re educating people that wildlife aren’t just for looking at and hunting. They’re critical parts of the ecosystem,” says Mullen. For youth, that can look like getting them outside first, and then thinking about nature.
Says Mullen, “Wildlife is not just cute or pretty or tasty. They’re important to our quality of life.”
