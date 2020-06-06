I don’t normally like surprises, but an unexpected encounter with one of Vermont’s rarest birds has me rethinking my thinking.
I recently was out looking to photograph eagles — a challenging and relaxing pursuit perfect in this time of social distancing. As a birder and amateur wildlife photographer, I’ve learned of some good places to look, and was feeling pretty successful as I headed home with a series of nice images.
That’s when fate brought me face to face with a crimson-topped sandhill crane, the oldest bird species on the planet. The creature I was looking at was essentially what our earliest ancestors would have seen, a beautiful, strange, long-necked, long-legged bird that has been largely unchanged for 2.5 million years. I’d never seen one except from a long distance — and one was now staring me in the face from just 25 feet away.
When I first saw it, thanks to another birder who pointed it out, the crane was two feet off the opposite side of the road, picking its way along the edge of a farm field. It seemed oblivious to our presence, or the occasional car or pickup that whizzed past, as it stalked insects and exactingly picked up individual corn kernels with its long bill.
With big, scaly legs and feet that looked like they came out of the Jurassic Period, it felt like I was seeing a feathered dinosaur. The sandhill crane isn’t quite that old, but it is prehistoric, and it stands about 5 feet tall, with a 6-foot wingspan. It preceded modern humans by roughly 2.2 million years.
The birds are not rare nationally — hundreds of thousands of them gather every year in Nebraska to feed on grain and rest up for their migration to breeding grounds as far north as Siberia. They are common from Mexico and southern Arizona to Texas in winter, and some live year-round in Florida and Mississippi – but here in Vermont, they remain as uncommon as hen’s teeth.
The sandhill crane was largely believed to be extinct east of the Mississippi River in the 20th century, and it had never been seen in Vermont until 2005. The first successful hatching was recorded in 2007, and 13 years later, Doug Morin, bird project leader for the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife, says there are only about a half-dozen breeding pairs in Vermont.
“They are considered a rare species,” he says.
They are so rare, many bird habitat maps don’t show Vermont in the sandhill crane’s range, whether breeding, winter or summer. They have just a toehold here.
Breeding pairs in Fairfax and Bristol are well-known by locals and birders, and a few other pairs, scattered widely across the state, are known to state biologists and many in the state’s birding community, but not widely known to the public.
The bird I saw may have been transient, or the first in the town where I saw it: The town is not listed anywhere as home to sandhill cranes, and two state wildlife officials I spoke with hadn’t heard any reports of them there. One asked that I not disclose the location for the bird’s safety.
The bird stalked the edge of the roadway and field as if it didn’t have a care in the world. It fed there for nearly 20 minutes, calm as a millpond, as I watched and a few other drivers came, paused to look, and went.
With the patience of a saint, the bird slowly looked for corn or an insect, snapped up what it found, and took another step or two before finding another morsel. With each step, its large bustle of grayish-tan tail feathers moved like a pine bough in the breeze.
The bird made eye contact with me for a moment, and as my initial surprise at seeing it disappeared, a new feeling settled in, one I have been focusing on in this strange time: Gratitude.
After taking a couple of dozen photos, I drove off, one question repeatedly returning as I made my way home: How lucky was I to see such a rare and special creature?
Steve Costello, of Rutland Town, is a vice president at Green Mountain Power and an amateur wildlife photographer.
