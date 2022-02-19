There is truly no end to scammers’ creativity when it comes to health care fraud.
This month, Florida man Christopher Licata pleaded guilty to a $6.9 million Medicare fraud scheme. Licata’s con involved paying bribes and kickbacks in exchange for obtaining doctors’ orders for unnecessary lab tests from a lab that he owned. The tests were then billed to Medicare.
Like many pandemic-era scams, Licata’s scheme exploited patients’ COVID-19 fears by bundling a test for the virus with unnecessary tests for cancer, Parkinson’s disease, respiratory pathogens, dementia and diabetes.
It’s no secret that the pandemic has created fertile ground for industrious scammers who often target and exploit older Medicare beneficiaries. In rural areas such as Vermont, many older people have become isolated during the pandemic and, as a result, are more vulnerable to phone and internet scams.
Fraudsters have shown they have no problem impersonating government officials or health care workers to lure victims into providing personal and financial information. Even when they fail to obtain all the information from a victim they hope to, scammers are scavengers who will take whatever they can get and use it to steal anything they can. That includes selling your personal information on the black market to identity thieves.
But predatory behavior is not limited to con artists operating in dark rooms from behind computer screens. In many cases, pharmacists, doctors, nurses and other trusted professionals take advantage of patients to line their own pockets.
That’s why it’s more important than ever to ask questions, verify the identity of anyone calling you to discuss your health care, and always err on the side of caution, no matter how “nice” a caller may sound. Scammers are highly adept at charming their victims into lowering their defenses.
If you receive a phone call from someone who claims to be from Medicare and they ask for your Medicare number, hang up the phone. Remember: Medicare will never ask you to verify your Medicare number. Likewise, if for any reason you are unsure of a caller’s identity, hang up and call the organization back at the number you have for them. If the person is truly who they say they are, they will understand your caution.
Visit Vermont Senior Medicare Patrol website at www.vermontelders.org/vermont-senior-medicare-patrol for more information about how to protect yourself and your loved ones from health care scams, or to file a complaint.
To speak to Vermont Senior Medicare Patrol directly, email cove@vermontelders.org or call (802) 229-4731.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.