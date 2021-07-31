Scam artists have been around since humans first discovered dishonesty as a tool for greed — and Medicare has been a target of criminals since the program began back in 1965. More than 62 million people currently receive Medicare benefits, which means scammers have an exceptionally large playing field on which to try a plethora of believable-sounding scams. And while many of us consider ourselves to be savvy and cautious, medical scammers somehow continue to find new ways to obtain our Medicare numbers and other personal information. How do they do it? Haven’t we all wised up by now?
The answer is simple, though perhaps not very satisfying. As our knowledge of common Medicare fraud tactics grows, the scammer evolves his strategies to keep up the pace. He must stay one step ahead of us and find new ways to sound credible and gain our trust. At minimum, he must avoid arousing our suspicion for just long enough to obtain our Medicare card number.
Of course, the best way to guard against Medicare scams is to become educated on the tricks and techniques scammers most commonly use. But first, let us look at a common strategy in Medicare fraud, known as phantom billing.
In a phantom billing scam, a medical provider bills Medicare for tests and procedures that were either never performed or were not necessary. The provider can also bill for equipment that is not needed, or bill for the full price of a brand-new piece of equipment that was either acquired used or at no cost.
Regardless of the phantom billing scam, there is one thing the caller needs to seal the deal: your Medicare number. For that reason, you must never share your Medicare number with anyone but health care workers or pharmacists you already know and trust. After all, if a stranger contacted you out of the blue and asked for your credit card number, would you give it to them? Probably not. Treat your Medicare card the same way.
Scammers love times of confusion and change, such as the recent chaos caused by COVID-19. The constant influx of new and changing information regarding testing and vaccines gave scammers ample opportunity to create authentic-sounding scams. And because most Medicare recipients had no experience dealing with a pandemic, it was harder than ever to tell if an offer was legitimate. Scammers rely on this type of uncertainty to assure you if you just hand over your Medicare number, they can get you everything you need.
Another golden opportunity for scammers came in 2018, when Medicare cards were changed so that an 11-digit account number (Medicare Beneficiary Identifiers) replaced the 9-digit Social Security numbers previously used. Criminals took the opportunity to contact Medicare beneficiaries to ask them to pay for their new card or tell them their benefits would be canceled unless they shared (or “confirmed”) their new number. Stolen data obtained through this scam was used for phantom billing purposes and sold on the dark web, where criminals deal in all manner of identity theft and fraud schemes.
Which brings us back to the main point: None of these scams can be successful unless a Medicare number is obtained. Remember, Medicare representatives will never call you to ask for your Medicare number for any reason. So, if someone contacts you and requests your Medicare card number, rest assured, you are being targeted for a scam. Don’t worry about being polite to the caller, don’t fear that you’re being “paranoid” or jumping to conclusions. And most of all, don’t worry that you’re missing out on a once-in-a-lifetime offer. Simply hang up the phone and contact Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) at (877) 808-2468. Together, we can wise up for good and beat scammers at their own game.
Mara Brooks is the communications director for Community of Vermont Elders. Go to www.vermontelders.org for more information.
