Most people follow a pretty standard smoothie recipe: A banana, some frozen berries, juice or almond milk, and maybe some spinach for extra nutrients. But one Vermonter, Steve Swanson, packs in an extra nutrition punch by adding a tablespoon of ground up crickets to his smoothies.
Yes, you read that right: Crickets. As in, the insect.
Swanson is the founder and owner of Flourish Farm, Vermont’s first full-scale cricket farm that produces cricket protein for human and pet consumption. The protein source is comparable to any other, like steak or chicken, but with far fewer environmental impacts and more humane harvesting.
The powder, which is one of the company’s main products, can also be used for baking breads and cookies or mixing into any recipe, like mashed potatoes. Crispy Crickets, another primary product, are whole dried and seasoned crickets, made for straight snacking. They come in flavors like buffalo — Swanson’s personal favorite — salt and vinegar, and garlic sea salt. Swanson says his three kids chomp on them like other kids eat crackers.
In addition to these, the company makes pet supplements, including SuperWoof Exercise and Recovery Dog Chews and SuperMeow Joint Comfort and Mobility Cat Chews. Plus, there are several products in development, including a protein bar and a chocolate product that will include whole Crispy Crickets.
For those readers saying, “Eww,” right now, Swanson gets it. It took him and his wife six months after starting their own cricket farm to even try one. Even then, they needed liquid encouragement in the form of tequila. But, to their pleasure, there was nothing to it, says Swanson. “They were just crunchy.”
And, he says, “We’re not asking people to replace their rib eye with a pile of crickets.” He encourages cricket newcomers to think of them as an ingredient. For example, 10 to 20 percent of the regular flour in a bread recipe can be swapped for cricket powder for “a massive protein boost without changing the flavor profile.”
It’s a benefit that many who are focused on health and athletic performance will enjoy, and Swanson anticipates this to be a large portion of his market. Just one tablespoon of cricket powder has 6 grams of protein, the same protein content as in a large scoop of traditional protein powder. As more people hear about crickets as human food, he says more are curious to try them.
Swanson began raising crickets in 2014, after stumbling upon a 2013 United Nations’ report pointing to edible insects as a potential solution to challenges being created by population growth. As a new parent, he was interested in learning more about the impact of food systems on the environment and decided to begin raising crickets for his own family. Shortly after the birth of their first son, he and his wife, Jennifer, moved their family from Maine to Vermont to be closer to relatives and establish their cricket farm business, which expanded from their garage to their basement.
As their business grew, Swanson, who had previously worked as a bartender and bar manager, and his wife began shopping their business around for investors, mainly by entering a number of competitions for local entrepreneurs seeking funding. They weren’t successful in any competitions, but they did win the attention of local investor Alan Newman. He’s a “serial entrepreneur” who co-founded Gardener’s Supply Co., Seventh Generation, Inc., and Magic Hat Brewing Co.
Over several months, the couple spoke with Newman about the idea of raising crickets for human consumption, and eventually he put together a group of private “friends and family” investors to raise the funds necessary to begin scaling up production. The company then expanded again, from their basement to a warehouse space in Williston, which opened to the public in May. The space wasn’t a good match for neighbors, however, who complained about the farm’s odor — an “earthy” scent, as Swanson describes it — and they again moved, this time to a new event and retail space at Camp Meade in Middlesex. The small collection of shops includes Red Hen Bakery and Nutty Steph’s, along with a pottery studio and art shop, and the Flourish Farm space will be open for events and retail, starting in spring.
For now, the focus of the company is on developing the brand and their products and scaling up production. A sales manager is being recruited, but the company hasn’t really turned its attention to growing a customer base, just yet.
A prime market could be customers who are drawn to the many health benefits of eating insects. Swanson points out that eating a whole insect means ingesting its eyes and organs, which include important nutrients that we don’t tend to consume when eating animals. Take the exoskeleton, the protective exterior of the cricket, for example. It contains chitin, a component known for anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.
Swanson expects people will also be drawn to their products for environmental and sustainability reasons. “There are very few products as sustainable as insects, in general,” he says. There are minimal inputs and outputs, compared to those for meat production. And crickets can be raised in indoor farms in vertical setups, meaning they take up less space than traditional farms.
Plus, there’s the poop. Cricket poop, called frass, is a high-quality fertilizer for gardeners and farms. When it’s mixed with the chitin in the exoskeletons, or protective exteriors, that are shed by crickets as they grow, the fertilizer includes the same health boosting properties for soil and plants as the crickets do for people, with the ability to act as both a plant stimulant and pest deterrent.
Growing a market for crickets and their poop is going to depend on science catching up with these ideas, though. Not enough has been done by researchers yet, says Swanson, to demonstrate some of the benefits. For example, he says, vegetable-based protein from plants like chickpeas is not as easily digestible as the protein from insects, and so crickets could provide a more “bio-available” type of protein, particularly for vegetarians and vegans. Non-meat eaters may be more likely to be drawn to consuming crickets because harvesting them is a relatively gentle process. The insects are picked out of the farm, put onto trays, and put in a freezer. Below a certain temperature, crickets simply fall asleep and, after a while, they die. And, at the time of harvest, they are typically one week shy of their life span, anyway.
In general, he says, nobody is studying or publishing articles on the benefits of insect protein, such as mitigating climate change, reducing global hunger, improving nutrition in diets around the world.
“People assume that meat is less sustainable than plants,” when it comes to food production, says Swanson. “But that’s not the case with insects.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.