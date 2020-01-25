For many of us, the dawn of a new year is a time to make changes in our lives to improve our physical and mental health. Some of us vow to eat more fruits and vegetables. Others plan to exercise more or spend less time on Facebook. What about resolving to put your advance care plan in place and to talk with your loved ones about your goals of care? We plan for our retirement and for our children’s college educations. Why not put a plan in place now to ensure you receive the care you want when it matters most.
Jim Budis, Hospice & Palliative Care manager for Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, says anyone 18 years of age and older should have an advance care plan. This, he says, ensures you receive the medical treatment you want if you are unable to speak for yourself. Jim joined CVHHH in August of 2019. Before this, he worked as the VP of Clinical Services at UVM Health Network (UVMHN) Home Health & Hospice in Chittenden County. Previously, he served as clinical director at the Visiting Nurse Service of New York for five years.
Jim says advance care planning is a multi-step process that begins by understanding the kind of medical care you would want to receive at the end of your life. While he acknowledges you cannot know the specific situation you will be in, the benefit of advance care planning is it can help you articulate your values and treatment preferences. How would you like to be cared for, especially if you were to become terminally ill or could not speak for yourself? Would you prefer to stay at home (versus receiving care in the hospital or a facility), and what level of medical intervention do you want?
The next important step is to appoint a health-care agent. “Identify the person who knows you best and whom you trust to speak on your behalf if you are unable,” says Jim. “This person will become your advocate.” Jim advises spending time talking with your designated health-care agent about your thoughts and wishes. He or she will become a critical partner in your health care and can help your physicians and family members make choices in line with your values and goals. The final step is to document your wishes by filling out the Appointment of a Health Care Agent and Vermont Advance Directive for Health Care forms.
Of course, we understand advance care planning does not happen overnight. For most of us, our values and health-care goals will unfold over time and as we understand the range of service options available. Luckily, there are many resources available in our community.
For a full list of those resources and links to free downloadable forms and tips to start conversations with your loved ones, visit www.cvhhh.org/talknow.
This monthly column is provided to Weekend Magazine by staff at Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice.
