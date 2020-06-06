As we enter the next phase of the coronavirus outbreak, I am certain that long-term containment is in the hands of our communities. As your hometown visiting nurse association, and an organization with deep local roots, CVHHH takes seriously its responsibility to you, your family and your neighbors. Embedded in our mission is a promise that we will do what is needed to meet our clients’ needs. This is why, in the face of an historic pandemic, we continue to care for patients already on service and accept new referrals. We are open for business.
Over the past 10 weeks, we updated agency protocols to ensure our staff and patients’ safety and to provide continuity of care for people coming home for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 care from hospitals or other providers. We review all patients’ medical information to determine the best way to provide care — via phone, video visit, or in-person. Clinical managers conduct welcome calls to new clients to ask COVID-19 screening questions the day before a scheduled visit. Staff providing in-person care wear a face mask and face shield for every visit and screen their clients twice before they even enter an individual’s home. We are also distributing reusable cloth face masks to all patients to wear during visits, and we provided additional training to all direct-care staff on use and disposal of personal protective equipment, or PPE, i.e., masks, face shields, gloves and gowns, to mitigate risk exposure of COVID-19.
We are keeping in regular video or phone contact with clients whose in-person visits are temporarily paused. Because of the virus, many people can’t see their families or friends. It’s very important to make sure people have what they need, even if that need is to talk about the weather for 10 minutes with a member of our team. Under normal circumstances, fostering connections with our clients is at the heart of our work. The virus did not change this.
Ultimately, the pandemic inspired us to think about our role as a community-based provider, specifically, our reach in central Vermont and our ability to mobilize to provide front-line care to people at home. By looking at the many connections, CVHHH has, with other organizations in our community, found new ways to support the broader health care system. This includes providing education, support and COVID-19 testing, when needed, to residents of assisted living facilities and community care homes. Residents and staff at these facilities know and trust us, and we are happy to go to them to ease their worries. We also embraced telehealth to provide routine nursing and therapy visits and to help physicians qualify individuals for home health care without those people leaving their homes.
As Restart Vermont moves forward, we will continue to review our services and adjust as needed to accommodate the needs of central Vermonters and keep you safe. This is our top priority.
Recently, we received 15 cloth face masks from a woman, Ellen, from Barre, whose mother we cared for many years ago. Ellen said that, thanks to CVHHH, her mother could stay in her own home instead of going to a nursing home. Ellen plans to sew face masks until there is no longer a need. Our community, including Ellen and the countless others who have sewn hundreds of masks for us, are the bedrock of CVHHH, and our commitment to you is as strong as ever. We are here to serve you.
To learn about the range of services and supports we provide, visit www.cvhhh.org
Sandy Rousse is Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice President & CEO and a Barre City resident.
