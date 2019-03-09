With the change of seasons just weeks away, we decided to do some early spring cleaning of our eating routines. We don’t mean dieting. We mean taking stock of what we eat and why we eat to optimize health, wellness and energy. For guidance, we turned to Kate Bean, a registered dietitian, certified diabetes educator, and certified health and wellness coach who works as a member of the Community Health Team at UVMHN-Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin.
Kate’s focus is not on defining good nutrition. Instead, Kate helps her clients take one meaningful step forward. “For one person, this could mean increasing the amount of vegetables they eat from two to four servings a day. For another person, this could mean going from two sodas a day to two half sodas a day, to drinking a soda every other day, then once a week, and so on.”
Often, when a person gets to Kate, they have seen their doctor and may have received nutrition information from various sources. They may have the motivation to make a change, but they don’t know where to start, and they can be exhausted. Kate aims to understand a person’s unique goals and life situation. “I want to know where each person is at. When I can help to find a connection between why they’ve come in and how this may impact them in a tangible way, this is where I’ll see a tiny light bulb go off. This is the real first step to making positive change.”
Here are three tips from Kate to help you take the first step to rebooting your diet and establishing healthy eating patterns to improve your overall health.
1) All the meals are important, but let’s start with breakfast. Does your breakfast hit the major food groups? According to Kate, two eggs, a slice of toast, and a piece of fruit can be one ideal way to start your day. Eating multiple food groups, including protein, in one meal supports satiety, or your feeling of fullness, and helps control blood glucose levels. This reduces the chance that you experience a sudden loss of energy and get tired soon after eating. Over time, the effects of consistently eating a healthy breakfast are compounded (i.e. more regulated eating patterns over the course of the day, weight management, sustained energy). Plus, eggs, toast and fruit have minimal ingredients and contain healthy vitamins and nutrients like fiber that benefit your body. You can take these considerations forward to other meals in your day.
2) Snack smart: Pay attention to your snacking routine. When do you snack, where do you snack, and why do you snack? Kate says that people often snack out of boredom or as a distraction. It becomes a habit when you walk through the kitchen or watch TV to grab a handful of pretzels. “Look at snacks as fuel, instead of a habit or a tool to fight boredom.”
Kate says to avoid snacking in places where you don’t want to snack, like at the computer or in front of the TV. “You want to try and break the connection between the television, for example, and your desire to snack. You can retrain yourself to make the choice to snack, rather than reverting to that handful of pretzels every time you watch Jeopardy.” Also, if you’re going to snack, sit at the kitchen table. The most effective snack will have a hit of protein and some carbohydrates. Try an apple and a handful of nuts, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese with fruit, and vegetables with hummus.
3) Ask yourself: Why do I eat? The most basic purpose of food is to fuel your body. Of course, food is more than energy. “Food is happy. It’s sad. It’s celebratory. It’s family.” Food is attached to so many occasions and gives us physical and emotional pleasure. “I tell my clients to eat foods that they enjoy eating, but to make sure to work at incorporating healthy options into their diet. Toss a handful of baby spinach into those breakfast scrambled eggs, for example.”
Visit www.cvhhh.org/healthyeating for more information and a few short questions from Kate to help you get ready to take the next step.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.