Toward the conclusion of his heartfelt memoir, “Lieutenant Dangerous, A Vietnam War Memoir,” Jeff Danziger, known by generations of newspaper readers for his biting political cartoons, writes, “You will conclude, and I will agree with you, that I was not a good soldier.”
He served as an intelligence officer and linguist during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Bronze Star (he says he doesn’t know why) and Air Medal in 1970.
His memoir, which will be released July 6 by Steerforth Press of Lebanon, New Hampshire, is equal parts personal history, rants, war history and political commentary. In clear language he describes both the horrors and absurdities of war and the toll it takes on a soldier.
“The worst part was that I had to leave my wife, a gentle and understanding person, alone in our old house, on top of a hill in New England, a lovely place but something of a misery in winter,” he writes.
Danziger was drafted in 1967. He was 24 years old and working at the GE factory in Burlington. Like Capt. John Yossarian from Joseph Heller’s novel “Catch-22,” he was thrown into a strange world of chaos, absurdity and incompetence. His number one goal was to stay alive.
“I wanted nothing from the army, or the war, but to get home safely,” he writes.
Danziger’s conversational style reads smoothly, almost as if he and the reader are chatting, and he is trying to make sense of a time in his life that made no sense.
“I began writing this memoir after a dinner conversation with some young people who seemed interested in what Vietnam meant and how we fought in such prolonged and bloody battles against people who were now making clothes they could buy at Banana Republic. They found it amazing that the government could order young people, just like themselves, off to a war, under threat of prosecution and prison. They found it amazing that anyone obeyed such orders,” he writes.
“In retrospect I am amazed that I was so obedient. I knew that I didn’t want to go, although I had no strong objection to other people going. I knew nothing about the army. I knew nothing about the history of Indochina. And I had no idea where or what Vietnam was,” he writes.
Life in Vietnam was a combination of boredom and fear. Some days he had absolutely nothing to do and some days were filled with terror.
“These firefights were awful and they could go on for some time with casualties mounting, medics on the ground calling desperately for evacuation flights. It’s hard to forget the odd and curious sound of bullets zipping through the thick foliage. I remember trying to help bandage a man’s shoulder and neck while someone was still firing at us. I remember how heavy he was when we tried to move him,” he writes.
“In truth, being pressed into the military and sent to war was destabilizing, hot, miserable, lonely, and crazy. It was also, in an awful way, interesting. War is interesting if you can avoid getting killed, and don’t mind loud noises,” he writes.
He learned early on that common sense and rational thinking were absent from the Army’s strategy. He was tagged for military intelligence based on his ability to learn Romance-based languages, which made no sense because Vietnamese is tonal, totally different. He learned the language of South Vietnam, which is considerably different from the language of North Vietnam. In the end, however, spending a year of study didn’t matter, at least not initially, because his first in-country assignment was as an ordnance officer to make sure weapons systems, vehicles, and equipment were ready and available.
Another example of the stupidity of the American strategy, at least according to Danziger, concerns the rubber plantations which were not bombed because rubber was an important cash crop and the Michelin company owned them and didn’t want them bombed. Needless to say, they became safe hiding places for the North Vietnamese army.
By the late 1960s Danziger writes there was pecking order of hate in the army.
“The enlisted men hated the commissioned officers, the draftees hated the enlistees, the junior officers hated majors and above, the lifers hated the civilian contractors. The army hated the air force as flyboys and pansies; the air force hated the army right back as slobs and killers; the infantry hated the rear-echelon (expletive); soldiers from rural America hated smart-asses from New York and LA. The smart-asses hated themselves for being lumped in with goobers and droolers. Draftees hated those who escaped the draft; escapees hated anyone who reminded them of their cowardly good luck. And of course blacks and whites, even those who could get along in civilian life, hated each other.”
When asked if this assessment of hate is harsh, he said: “I think it was unique to Vietnam. Morale or any kind of spirit was completely missing, at least by 1969, and probably worse than I have described. Part of the problem was the Draft, which has now been abandoned in favor of lures to enlistment and higher pay.”
The book’s title, “Lieutenant Dangerous,” comes from a mispronunciation of his name. “I had some Vietnamese translators assigned to me. They had a hard time pronouncing my last name, ‘Daziwer’ and so on. The closest they came was ‘Dangerous’ and that stuck,” he said.
Danziger served in the U.S. Army from 1967 until 1971. He began teaching English at Union 32 High School in East Montpelier, where he taught specialized classes in journalism and expository writing. He began drawing cartoons for the Rutland Herald and The Times Argus in 1975 and continues to this day. He drew cartoons for the New York Daily News and the Christian Science Monitor between 1987 and 1997. Since 2009, he has been published by the Washington Post Writers Group.
He won the 2006 Herblock Prize and the 2008 Thomas Nast Prize and has been shortlisted twice for a Pulitzer. He also has written a novel about the Vietnam War, “Rising Like The Tuscon,” and has published 10 books of cartoons and a children’s book “The Champlain Monster.”
He now divides his time between New York City and Vermont.
“Even though it is has now been more than forty-five years since my tour in Vietnam in the army, a period of time in which I thought I would think about the war less and less. The opposite is true. These days I wonder how such a thing could have happened, not just to me but to the United States as a whole. I am reminded from time to time when I am talking with younger people, and I have to force myself to not talk about the war. I have to make an almost physical effort to mention the war only in passing and go on to other subjects. They, after all, have the present to think about,” he writes.
Jeff Danziger will be talking about his book virtually at phoenixbooks.biz on Tuesday, July 6, at 7 p.m. Pre-registration is required.
