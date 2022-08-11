Dear Mother Earth:

I’m so glad you’re communicating with us and raising awareness about plastic pollution. I think we can do a lot better to avoid the use of plastic bags. Many of us are old enough to remember the days before plastic bags were invented. We did just fine without them, using paper, cloth and those knotted string bags. We did not have plastic garbage bags. We used paper grocery bags and lined the bottom with folded newspaper. My mother went even further with this and always emptied the bathroom waste basket (usually containing tissues) into the bottom too, as a liner. I still do this and always have.

