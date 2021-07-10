Dear Mother Earth:
I recently watched a one-hour documentary about plastics in our waste stream (Frontline: Plastic Wars, available on YouTube). I was horrified! To think that all these years, as I have diligently sorted my plastics for recycling, almost NONE of those plastic items were being recycled! In fact, only 10% of all the plastics ever manufactured in the world (and that’s a lot of plastic!), have been recycled. The rest is in our landfills and water. The realization that plastic from my household has very likely ended up in our beautiful oceans to pollute the waters and kill ocean creatures, has devastated me. I don’t know what to do, but I realize that the plastics industry is not to be trusted to help fix this problem. We have to do it ourselves. But how? If you have any advice, I would greatly appreciate it!
Overwhelmed in Shrewsbury
Dear Overwhelmed:
I am so pleased that you want to help reduce plastic pollution in our oceans! The harsh reality, however, is that plastics not only pollute our oceans, but they pollute other waterways as well, and contaminate our soil. As plastics break down into micro pieces, these tiny remnants wash out of landfills, into our soil and water, and ultimately into our food chain. Most people have absorbed much more plastic into their bodies than they are aware of, causing a potential myriad of health issues.
It is an overwhelming problem, but you must not lose hope or give up! Sometimes it helps to take baby steps. Instead of trying to tackle the whole problem at once, I suggest that you begin by eliminating plastic in one room in your house. Take the bathroom, for example. There are many creative, young entrepreneurs who are working to develop new products that may eventually lead to plastic-free living in our lifetime! You can buy bamboo toothbrushes instead of plastic ones; “toothpaste” bits in glass jars (www.bitetoothpastebits.com); and bar shampoo, conditioner and lotion with no plastic bottles in sight. Take some time to google “bar shampoo” and you will be amazed at all of the options available to you! One company has even created a beeswax pod that is filled with hand soap concentrate that you mix with water to refill your at-home dispenser (see www.shopetee.com).
When it comes to toilet paper, try to buy rolls that are individually wrapped in recycled paper, not wrapped in plastic. Consider the company “Who Gives a Crap?” They will ship a case of toilet paper, wrapped in beautiful, colorful paper, directly to your home with zero plastic packaging. You might also consider purchasing a bidet to reduce toilet paper usage (this really makes sense!).
There are plastic-free options available for bathroom cleaning, as well. Seventh Generation, a Vermont-based company, has recently released a line of products for the bathroom in metal cans including: Seventh Generation Zero Plastic Bathroom Powder Cleaner and Seventh Generation Zero Plastic Toilet Bowl Foaming Powder. Products like Bon Ami Powder Cleanser in a paper/cardboard container are also very effective and have low toxicity levels. MamaSuds Toilet Bombs come in a cloth sack! All of these products also rate high because of their low toxicity levels, which means fewer poisons and hormone disruptors in our water.
My advice is that you begin to reduce plastic in your life gradually. Resolve never to buy toothpaste in a tube again or never buy another plastic toothbrush. Imagine if all humans took just one small step! It would really make a difference. The important thing is that you care and are asking the right questions. Humans are nature lovers by nature, and they do not want to see their fellow living creatures suffer because of their choices.
Now that you have taken steps to be informed and educated, you can act accordingly and change your purchasing habits. New solutions are being created everyday. You can use the power of your voice and your purchase power to affect change for our beloved planet. Let’s keep helping each other.
Questions and comments should be directed to Lily French at lilyfrench83@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.