Dear Mother Earth:
I read your recent article in the Weekender. I, too, have been worried about the mountains of plastic in our homes and in our lives. I would like to talk about food. I know that we are all ingesting microplastics in our food, including in shellfish, sea salt, bottled water, beer, etc. I know it is not healthy for my food to be stored in plastic, packaged in plastic or heated in plastic. I also don’t want to add to the plastic waste we have accumulated on this gorgeous Earth during the past 60 years. And yet, every year more and more items in the grocery store are encased in plastic, from deli meats to salad greens. Are we making any progress? I am trying to do as you suggested, by addressing one room at a time. What do you suggest for reducing plastic in my kitchen? I know this will require a major overhaul in the way that I shop and how my kitchen functions.
This may sound silly, but lately, when I struggle to find a solution to a plastic problem in my kitchen, I simply think of my grandmother or great-grandmother and ask myself what they would have done. How did their kitchens look and function without plastic? We did live without plastic not too long ago! But back to my food, what suggestions do you have for keeping plastic out of my kitchen?
— Admiring Grandma
Dear Admiring Grandma:
You are right, humans must undertake a major overhaul in the way that they view food and shopping for food. Here are some simple things to try:
— Never buy water or other beverages in plastic bottles; carry your own water bottle or coffee thermos with you when you leave the house (glass or metal).
— Store your food in glass containers, not plastic containers. Cover stored food with a metal lid (in a Ball jar), beeswax wraps or wax paper. Wrap sandwiches in wax paper bags.
— Bring your own cotton mesh bags to the grocery store, co-op or farmer’s market for your produce (choose produce that is not wrapped in plastic, but is offered in bulk bins). These bags are widely available and can be found in organic cotton. Check out Wowe, The Earthling or NetZero Co. Avoid single-use plastic bags and also bioplastic bags or “biodegradable” plastic bags as these are still plastic and just break down into micro pieces more quickly. A pure cornstarch bag is fine for produce and garbage.
— Make more of your own food. For instance, yogurt is very easy to make in a glass Ball jar and can be sweetened with Vermont maple syrup or frozen berries. This is what your grandmother would have done! The multitude of choices for yogurt in plastic containers is seriously contributing to plastic pollution. Make your own hummus, too. It is less expensive, tastes delicious, and avoids one more plastic container! Win, win.
— Look carefully at what you purchase. Buy ketchup, applesauce, cooking oils, mayonnaise, pickles, mustard, etc. in glass containers only. Your purchasing choices have power!
This is only a beginning list. I will share more ideas in the future but don’t want to overwhelm you. The important thing is to heighten your awareness of the plastic in your life and make a conscious effort to reduce it dramatically. Images of whales dying on beaches with their bellies full of plastic should be enough motivation for any human to change their consumption of plastic.
Stay committed, Mother Earth
Email lilyfrench83@gmail.com with questions and comments for Lily French.
