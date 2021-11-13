Dear Mother Earth:
As the holiday season approaches, I feel myself cringing at the thought of all of the plastic toys and packaging that will be unleashed on our struggling Earth. Just thinking of all the excess and the waste makes it difficult to enjoy the season. We’ve strayed so far from the original intent of this spiritual season — to be grateful, sing, be joyful, celebrate the children, and gather with family. How can parents resist the impulse to buy cheap, gimmicky toys for their children? What are the alternatives for higher quality toys made from natural materials? I read recently that softer plastics are much more dangerous for children than harder plastic toys. While that is good to know, all of these toys will be here forever and find their way into our bodies as they break or break down. The best gift for children seems to be a plastic-free Christmas this year. Am I right?
— Hoping for Joy, Not Junk
Dear Hoping for Joy, Not Junk:
Yes, you are right. There are plenty of wonderful toys for children that are not made out of plastic — metal bikes, cloth dolls, puppets, wooden toys of all sorts, games, puzzles, etc. Most plastic toys are gimmicks based on a current television show or some temporary fad. Try not to buy those, or else look for them used on sharing sites and in thrift stores. If humans could shift their thinking to feel proud, not embarrassed, when giving a used gift, it would send a message to others — I care more about the environment than I do about consuming more material goods! Plastic toys are toxic enough to the planet, but the packaging around them may be worse. All of that plastic goes immediately into the trash. I beg all of you to turn up the pressure on manufacturers to reduce the plastic packaging that encases most toys. Just refusing to buy them would certainly get their attention!
The holidays used to be simple — one gift per person, homemade if possible, and lots of togetherness. Will people return to that value system? It seems unlikely. I have heard more noise about “supply chain” issues in the past month than I have about escalating pollution and warming Earth temperatures. Earthlings seem determined to destroy their own habitat in the name of the latest “must have” product. Do your best this holiday to resist the urge to buy. If it is plastic, walk away and consider a substitute.
Another important decision for the holidays is how to wrap a gift. Most wrapping paper can’t be recycled and ends up in the landfill. This is because of the inks on the paper, slick plastic coatings or foil, and glitter. Especially avoid glitter-encrusted paper! Not only can it not be recycled, but glitter is made from teensy pieces of plastic that pollute the oceans and our water. Scientists are working hard to ban glitter because it is so toxic and so easy to ingest, both by human children and marine life. So, ditch the glitter and live healthier!
Wrapping paper is such a waste of my beautiful trees! This is a single-use item that gets torn to shreds in seconds and then shipped to the dump. There are lots of alternatives to store-bought wrapping paper — a tea towel, an old scarf, or a reusable bag. Many people are beginning to use plain brown paper, which can be bought in rolls, or saved from packaging and grocery bags. Decorate your packages with a simple sprig of greenery, a stamped design, or your child’s drawing. Hopefully, gaudy wrapping paper will soon become a thing of the past.
Live simply.
— Mother Earth
