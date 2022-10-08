I wonder how you feel about all of the disposable, plastic political signs that sprout up like unsightly weeds on our lawns every time there is an election. When I was a child growing up in a largely second-generation immigrant, urban neighborhood (a mixture of mostly Irish, Italians and Poles), I remember asking my mother who she would vote for in an upcoming presidential election (I believe it was Humphrey versus Nixon). I was surprised when she responded that her vote was private, and she would not share it with me. She said she and my dad never even told each other whom they were voting for! They believed in the privacy of the voting booth. When I compare that attitude to the public display of political signs on almost every lawn in the country these days, it makes me wonder if returning to the privacy of the voting booth would reduce (or eliminate) the conflicts in our communities. Does it really help me to know for whom my neighbor is voting, or does it cause me to make assumptions about my neighbor that may not be true? Signs define us narrowly and divide us broadly. And … they fill up our landfills with forever-chemicals for our future generations to endure. How can we return to the uncluttered, simple, private approach to voting that our parents and grandparents enjoyed?
— Sick of Knowing in Rutland
You make such excellent points about the ubiquitous political signs that litter humans’ lawns like invasive weeds! It is hard for me to see the point of all this trash, just to make sure everyone knows how you will vote. Is it really that important to advertise your opinion or is this just another example of blind acceptance of a trend foisted on citizens by the million-dollar campaign industry? Resist! Most lawn signs are made of corrugated plastic that cannot be recycled. They are definitely filling up precious landfill space and when you consider the sheer numbers of them, it seems like a very irresponsible practice. Manufacturers of these signs will tell you they can be reused, but by whom? Do humans take them back to the printer or to the candidates (who rarely come around to collect them). Do they ever get reused? Painted over with a new message? I would guess, rarely.
In the past, signs like these were made out of corrugated cardboard, a highly recyclable material. Once again, the practices of the past can show us the way to the future! If you feel the need to publicize your vote, pressure candidates to use corrugated cardboard signs only. Signs with mixed materials become much harder to recycle, so cardboard coated in plastic is not the answer. If these signs didn’t last quite so long, that might be a good thing as well! As always, it is on you, the consumer of these products, to push back and say “no” to plastics of any kind. If a candidate or a cause wants to use your property to advertise for free, they should meet your requirements for environmentally safe signage.
Just as importantly, however, I agree with you that fewer signs could lead to happier, friendlier neighborhoods. So think carefully before you put up that sign!
Dreaming of peace on the planet,
