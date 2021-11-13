Amy Belding grew up in Proctor on the corner of Grove and Park streets.
Margaret Maher lived on the corner of Amherst, Massachusetts and California Dreaming.
Amy Belding is now Amy Belding Brown and lives in Thetford. Maher was Emily Dickinson’s maid and Belding Brown gives her a voice in her latest historical novel “Emily’s House.”
The exhaustive research done by Belding Brown gives the story a rich sense of the times and adds to the enjoyment that Dickinson’s fans will find in this story behind the scenes of the beloved poet.
There are myriad subplots including Margaret Maher’s romantic fling with Patrick Quinn.
But the main story is how Dickinson’s poetry saw the light of day, of how we were nearly deprived of the mastery of Emily Dickinson.
Margaret Maher had a sense of adventure and very much wanted to join her brothers for a life in California.
Had she not decided against that and made a life for herself in Amherst, we might never have been able to appreciate the genius that is Dickinson.
Maggie Maher thought she was going to do a short stint as a maid in the Dickinson residence but it turned out to be a life-long endeavor in which she and Emily cultivated a relationship that is unique, making Maher more family that maid, more confidante than servant.
Dickinson stashed her poems away and made Maher promise to destroy them so that they would never see publication.
That set off another tug-of-war with Maher’s emotions, probably stronger than the one about whether to go to California or remain in Massachusetts.
It is a tale rich in history and authenticity through the eyes of the person who perhaps knew Emily Dickinson better than anyone.
This is Belding Brown’s third historical novel. It was preceded by Mr. Emerson’s Wife and Flight of the Sparrow.
Belding graduated from Proctor High School in 1965 and Bates College.
She lives in a wooded of Thetford with her husband Duane where she writes from a home office with expansive windows allowing her to be inspired by breathtaking scenery.
One of her hobbies is capturing that wildlife with her camera.
Belding Brown is already at work on her next historical novel, one about Ann Story, a heroine of the American Revolutionary War who lived in what would later become the state of Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.