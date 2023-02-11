A few weeks ago, I interviewed Evan Perkins, who co-owns Small Axe Farm in Barnet along with Heidi Choate, and he said something that stuck with me. He was telling me about his love for wild ice skating, or Nordic ice skating, as it is more formally called, because it gives him a chance to get outside and be in nature (see “Wild Ice Skating Around Vermont,” Dec. 24, 2022).
“We’re farmers,” he said, “so this is our time to be out in nature.”
It got me thinking: In what other ways do the hardworking people who grow our food make time for fun? And how do they balance their demanding work and long hours with their hobbies?
At 1000 Stone Farm, in Brookfield, owner Kyle Doda is building a separate building on his farm property, a small cabin, to house an indoor climbing wall and yoga space for him and his wife and farming partner, Betsy Simpson.
“We have been talking for a couple of years about having a place to do yoga, or any kind of physical training, or even just a quiet space to go to,” says Doda, who lives with Simpson in an apartment-sized space above their barn. “I’ve been doing this long enough, and it’s the only thing I’ve done for myself.”
The new building is a 500-square-foot space with a wood stove; one wall is windows and doors, where the stove is also installed, and the other three walls will be used to mount climbing holds. So far, the couple has built one of the three climbing walls, and each time they get paid, they buy a few more pieces of plywood and add to the project.
The climbing walls are designed for a type of climbing called bouldering, in which the climber does not use ropes and does not go very high. The walls in Doda’s cabin are 11 feet high, and there are thick crash pads below. Even though climbers stay closer to the ground in bouldering, the endeavor is still incredibly physically challenging. It’s a great way to stay strong in the winter for outdoor climbing, which the couple tries to do as often as they can in the summer. In previous winters, the couple had been traveling to a local indoor climbing gym two or three times a week to stay in shape for outdoor climbing. But now, they can climb right at home.
“One of the biggest issues,” says Doda, “is I don’t have time in the summer to keep going to the gym, so it’s harder to keep strong for outdoor climbing.”
Having the climbing cabin on his farm property “means I can go climb for an hour or two after work, then walk home and have dinner,” says Doda.
In all, Doda expects the project to cost about $10,000, but he says it’s an important investment. Lots of businesses, he points out, have spaces like this for their employees. And it’s something he loves.
“I love climbing, I have been climbing since I was 14,” he explains. “It’s a physical and mental challenge that’s not a work challenge.”
To the north, on a steep hillside in Plainfield, John Clearly has found a space for fun on his family’s farm, too. In the front corner of a large, old barn sits a halfpipe, in the shape of a cross-section of a swimming pool, for skateboarding.
Cleary and his wife, Lauren, moved to their hill farm in 2008, and in 2015, a friend of a friend was getting rid of a halfpipe he had built in his garage. Cleary and some friends dismantled it, loaded it onto a trailer, and set it up in his barn. Now Cleary — along with his four kids and the local teenagers — has a place, close to home, to skateboard.
“I have been skateboarding since I was a teenager, on and off for years” says Cleary. His brothers and he built a halfpipe in their backyard, and they took it seriously enough to compete and had sponsorships. “But really, it is all about having fun,” he says.
It’s about fun for his kids, too. Adding the halfpipe was a way to make the farm fun for his kids and their friends, and to keep them outside the house year-round.
“We live on a farm on a dirt road in Vermont, so there’s nowhere to skate,” Cleary explains. “Growing up in a rural place, for kids and teenagers, there isn’t a lot for them to do.” Now it’s him and the local teenagers, doing something just for the fun of it.
“There is this physical exhilaration,” he says, “to do something a little bit scary and really fun.”
Editor’s note: For years now, Sarah Galbraith has contributed to the Weekend Magazine, writing about the outdoors and providing interesting features about everyday Vermonters. This marks Sarah’s final article for the Weekend Magazine as a regular contributor. We wish her well in her next chapter, and cannot thank her enough for showing us what we all love about Vermont.
