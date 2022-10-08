After watching its mom make quick work of a small tree, the black bear cub reached up to pull down a young sapling, its front paws spread wide. Long, curved claws flash as the bear tears the leaves off the top branches with its mouth.
The cub looks perplexed for a moment as it grabs more leaves and loses its grip, the sapling snapping back to its full height a couple of feet above the cub’s head.
Despite the slip, it is obvious the cub learned its lessons well: The sapling is bare, and the cub is quickly chewing up a mouthful of nutrition.
The cub paused for a moment, snatched several leaves from a smaller plant, and stood up on its back legs for a look around. Chewing slowly, one leaf sticking out from the corner of its mouth, the cub looked directly into my telephoto lens.
I could count on one hand the black bears I had seen in the wild in the nearly six previous decades, and the encounters usually lasted just an instant.
When I was about 8, a bear crossed a dirt road about 100 yards ahead of us as my mom, a couple of siblings and my aunt walked along a dirt road in Lake Placid, New York. I once looked out my bathroom window to see a bear walking across our back lawn, and I saw one run across the road two car-lengths away one morning as I drove a few miles from my house in Rutland Town.
Except for some long-range sightings in national parks out west, the collective time I had spent within sight of a black bear totaled less than a minute. This encounter would last well over an hour, a long lens, tripod, distance and barbwire fence between us providing bears and human comfort with the other’s presence.
I’m often asked how I see so much wildlife, and the answer is simple: I look for it.
When I hike or drive, I constantly scan my surroundings. I routinely visit swamps, forests and fields to see what I can see. I stop a lot, listen and wait.
In hopes of seeing black bears, I went to what is arguably the best place to see them in North America: Cade’s Cove, an isolated valley in Great Smoky Mountain National Park.
The valley, formerly home to dozens of families who farmed the land, comprises nearly 7,000 acres of forest, open fields and mountains. Waterfalls, hiking trails and an 11-mile loop road are among the key attractions. Bears top the list.
In four days, I lost count of how many bears we saw, but seeing them — and anticipating whether another might be right around the next corner — was a magical experience.
We saw a pair of 2-year-olds sleeping in a tree, their legs hanging down on both sides of big limbs 30 feet off the ground.
We watched from our truck as a mother bear with four cubs fed on a grassy hillside, the cubs eagerly gobbling up grass like little kids eating spaghetti.
And we watched the leaf-eating family slowly make their way back and forth across a broad field filled with small trees and tall grass, constantly eating, seemingly without a care in the world.
We drove 966 miles each way to and from Cades Cove.
Steve Costello is a former Rutland Herald and Times Argus reporter and editor and GMP executive, now retired and focused on wildlife photography. He writes occasionally for both newspapers.
