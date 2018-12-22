(Sung to the tune of “The First Noel”)
“As the holidays approach,
Please keep safety in mind
So no accidents occur and
No injuries you’ll find.”
Yes, it’s holiday season once again. The perfect time to remind everyone of some simple things you can do to keep your family safe and sound.
1. First, if you have a tree, secure it well to keep it from tipping over. If it is a live tree, make sure it’s kept watered so it doesn’t dry out. Keep it away from floor heaters, fireplaces, or other heat sources. If it is artificial, make sure it is fire resistant. Keep no more than three strands of lights linked together on an extension cord. And never use electric lights on a metal tree, unless you’d enjoy a shocking experience.
2. If you have children, tinsel, small decorations and bulbs should not be at the bottom of the tree. That’s where small children can reach for them, put them into their mouths and be at risk for choking. In addition, some tree lights can have lead content in the wires. Don’t ask children to hang lights, and keep those wires out of reach. Even for parents, wear gloves to hang the lights and wash your hands afterward to avoid lead exposure.
3. Avoid candles on trees and please keep any lit candles out of reach of small children. Turn off all lights and blow out all candles when you sleep or leave the house to avoid a potential fire hazard. And, much as you would any day of the year, make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working.
4. Most holiday plants are safe, but remember that mistletoe and holly berries eaten in excess can be dangerous. If your child does snack on a holiday plant, you can call the Northern New England Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.
5. Finally, if you are hosting a party in your home, don’t forget to clean up the night of the party. That way, your child won’t discover alcohol or small snack foods that can be choking hazards the morning after.
To wrap up, just remember …
(Sung to the tune of “Jingle Bells”)
“So find some ways at holidays
So injuries don’t abound
Then you can really celebrate
With your kids safe and sound
So heed these rules and safety tools
So no one flips their lids
This is pediatrician Dr. Lewis First
Hoping you’ll be First with Kids!”
Dr. Lewis First is chief of pediatrics at The University of Vermont Children’s Hospital and chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Vermont College of Medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.