How are you handling self-isolation?I’m on Week 5 of isolation with my husband, 5-year-old, 3-year-old, dog and cat. I definitely won’t be winning any quarantine productivity awards, and I don’t have any motivational stories of how I’m using the time to make the world a better place. No one in the household is working; no one is in school (not even online); and every day is the same. It feels like I’m in a time warp. I go through a range of emotions daily, and am so incredibly bored. However, reminding myself that I’m very fortunate to be in the position I am, at home where my family is safe, has kept me on this side of sanity.
What has been the biggest challenge for you?My biggest challenge has been the uncertainty about what the future will look like and fighting the “what’s the point?” mindset. If I’m going to get anything done, I need to see the purpose of it, so when the future is vague and days are a blur, it’s hard for me to be motivated.
What has been the most pleasant surprise?Paring down life to only essentials and realizing I am comfortable with what I have has been a very pleasant surprise.
How much of what you’re doing do you think will you carry forward after the pandemic?Even once we are allowed to go back to nonessential shopping and nonessential activity, I will think twice about what I really need. I may also continue with DIY haircuts for the family if they let me, they’ve turned out pretty good!
And what do you feel the lessons will be that come out of all of this?How little we actually need, how much we already have and how much more valuable connection to friends, family and nature are above the thoughtless consumerism that is easy to get caught up in.
