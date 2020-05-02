Vermont cartoonist Tim Newcomb provides a bit of levity to his answers about self-isolation and how he is coping.
How are you handling self-isolation?Great! I always thought the cupola on our barn was very underused real estate. Turns out it’s the perfect spot to hide from this virus. It’s the ultimate tiny house!
What has been the biggest challenge for you?Getting my drawing table into the cupola.
What has been the most pleasant surprise?Finding that I had enough lengths of garden hose to set up a good hand-washing station in the cupola. Also discovering, unlike at home, that we actually have a slight cell signal up there.
How much of what you’re doing do you think will you carry forward after the pandemic?I’ll keep hoarding lumber. The 6-foot lengths of 2x4s we were lucky to have in our hayloft will continue to work as social distancing safety sticks as I walk down the street in Montpelier.
And what do you feel the lessons will be that come out of all of this?Make sure your cupola is insulated and weatherized. We are lucky to live in the greatest beer-making state in the country … so make room for a small fridge up there. Warm beer while you’re hunkering down just doesn’t cut it.
