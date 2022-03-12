My family and I recently spent a night at the Crow’s Nest Yurt, a backcountry abode that is part of the Vermont Huts Association’s year-round network of trailside accommodations. In Huntington, the yurt is nestled in the Green Mountains and in the winter, is only accessible by long-distance ski trails, including the Catamount Trail, the Camel’s Hump Challenge Trail, and the trails’ Camel’s Hump Nordic Ski Area.
I kept a brief log of our two-day/one-night trip:
Monday, 7:05 a.m.: We planned a leisurely morning, woke up at home with the sun, and rolled out of bed to make coffee and breakfast.
7:20 a.m.: Over coffee, we spread out the maps and reviewed our route using trails in the Nordic ski area to get to the yurt. The goal for the day was to have some fun skiing the network of trails, and then to port our gear on our backs from our car to the yurt, to spend a quiet and peaceful night in the woods.
9:23 a.m.: We loaded the last of our gear, enough for two adults and one 7-year-old, into the car, closed the doors, and drove away from home. But first, we needed to make a stop at the food co-op for provisions.
10:30 a.m.: The trails at the Camel’s Hump Nordic Center were groomed and in great shape, and a sunny day of skiing awaited us. Despite the recent warm temps and rain, we snagged a few inches of fresh, fluffy powder to ski on today. We clicked into our bindings and glided toward adventure.
1:15 p.m.: With our stomachs growling for lunch, we stopped trailside. We had left the Nordic trail network and traveled into the Honey Hollow zone, a beautiful and fun section of the Catamount Trail. We pulled from our day packs summer sausage, sage and herb cheese, crackers and apples, with some peanut M&Ms for extra energy, and made a picnic table out of my jacket laid on the snowy ground. We looked at the map again and planned the afternoon.
2:45 p.m.: Our legs tired, we found ourselves back at the car to load up our overnight gear into our backpacking packs. From there, it was a relatively easy 1.2-mile kick-and-glide adventure from the car to the yurt.
3:35 p.m.: We settled in at the yurt, explored our accommodations and unpacked our gear. It’s so cozy and cool here! There are bunkbeds, a futon, a woodstove and a little kitchen area with a table and chairs. We got the woodstove started, and I lined up dinner ingredients on the table, then we cooked dinner on the small two-burner stove. We made rice and bean burritos with all the toppings we love, and enjoyed a simple meal together in a warm spot on a winter night — what a treat!
7:58 p.m.: After a delicious dinner, we played card games by lantern light. It was fun, and so different from the busy weeknight evening we would normally have at home. What a treat to get away from it all without having to travel very far!
Tuesday, 8:15 a.m.: We were all awake with the first light, but we took time to relax in our bunks. Then came the click-click-whrrr of the propane stove, ready to heat up water for coffee. The only things on our agenda for the morning were breakfast and skiing.
8:55 a.m.: We enjoyed eggs and bacon and some biscuits from home, and then packed up our gear. We took our time packing up and savoring the morning. I stretched by the warm woodstove. Then, after a leisurely morning, we packed up and skied our gear back to the car.
Looking back on our trip, now that I’m back in my home, it all reminds me of the sign above my living room window that says “Eat, Sleep, Ski.” It’s a recipe that I believe bakes up a life well-lived: restful sleep, good food and plenty of time outside, finding adventure in any form. A day in which I can live by my sign’s motto is a good day.
Fortunately, Vermonters have several opportunities to enjoy these types of backyard adventures that include trailside lodging, and the list is growing. The Green Mountain Club, for example, has long maintained a network of three- and four-walled shelters along the Long Trail, providing a deeply immersive experience in the mountains. The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation maintains a number of lean-tos and cabins for camping on state land. And increasingly, lodging options like the Crow’s Nest Yurt are being created.
A growing system of backcountry huts, says RJ Thompson, who is the executive director of the Vermont Huts Association, means people can stay outside longer, drive less, go on longer adventures by traveling from hut to hut, or even get away for shorter micro-adventures, like my own family did.
The Crow’s Nest Yurt is one of about 16 backcountry huts around the state in the Vermont Huts Association’s network. Eleven of these huts are owned and operated by the nonprofit organization, and five are owned privately, but the association manages their rentals. Moving forward, the group is planning to work with a number of federal and state partners, as well as private landowners, to build more huts in strategic backcountry locations.
A statewide hut system, says Thompson, helps Vermonters see the state in a new and different way. In the four years since the organization’s inception in 2018, these huts have had 8,640 individual visitors, and about 75-80% of them were Vermonters. Of course, a hut system also attracts visitors from out of state, as well.
Creating a hut system in Vermont would not be possible without partnerships with trail organizations and land managers. Thompson says people like Holly Knox with Green Mountain National Forest and Becca Washburn with the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, have been instrumental in making hut projects happen. These land managers help with siting and obtaining environmental permits for the huts.
Another category of people who make it all possible are private landowners, like Breck Knauft, who owns Triple Creek Cabin in Huntington, another hut sited along the Catamount Trail.
Knauft and his wife, of Huntington, had come to love the huts system in Colorado, where they both lived before coming to Vermont. They enjoyed ski trips around the San Juan Mountains and the Never Summer regions of their former state and so, said Knauft, “my wife and I have a soft spot in our hearts for huts.”
In 2012, they bought property that included a timber-frame cabin, and with a little work and “de-mousifying,” they made it into a backcountry rental. Now, Knauft and his wife own the hut, while Vermont Huts Association takes care of booking rentals from mid-December to mid-March, when it is available to the public.
“Huts are a terrific way to explore and be in touch with a place,” says Knauft. “You can spend your days outdoors, which is expansive and invigorating, and then come inside, and it feels cozy and intimate. It feels like all you need. In a world that is complex, it’s a simple pleasure.”
Thompson shares a similar sentiment: “These huts give people a place to gather and have meaningful connection with family and friends away from the trivial details of everyday life.”
I know exactly what they mean, and for these reasons precisely, my family is already planning our next hut adventure, this time for the warmer months. Many of the huts are available year-round, not just in the winter and, depending on the specific hut, they can be accessed by foot, bike, boat or car. Reservations, which can be made online, open for the summer on March 17 for members of Vermont Huts Association and March 24 for nonmembers (membership is $35 per year for an individual or $65 for a family).
No matter the season, huts are a great way to create some adventure and connect with the natural.
“Huts are a gateway to the outdoors,” Thompson says. “They allow people to go play, and to stay where they play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.