Victory gardens are again having their day in the sun. In America’s war-time histories of the late-1800s and early-1900s, Americans were called to grow their own food in backyard plots, at parks and schools, and on sunny patios, fire escapes and porches.
“Dig for Victory!” was a national cry. The federal government produced loads of how-to educational materials and pro-gardening propaganda, and Americans responded in a big way. By 1943, it is estimated that as much as 40% of the fresh produce consumed that year was grown in 20 million victory gardens.
The food was, in part, a supplement of citizens’ rations. But the gardens were more than sustenance: these gardens presented opportunities for self-sufficiency and even improved mental well-being in the country’s times of crisis. It turns out this message still resonates today.
The coronavirus pandemic is causing a painful economic crisis that could endure for some time. During the first month of lockdown, more than 22 million Americans lost their jobs, and many more had their hours reduced. In our own state, more than 70,000 Vermonters were using the 3SquaresVT federal food assistance program before the crisis began, with many more seeking help after the virus outbreak.
During this economic downturn, there is again a concern for America’s food supply, and also a resurgence in backyard sustenance, as evidenced by the skyrocketing sales among garden equipment and seed suppliers. For example, High Mowing Seeds, an organic seed supplier in Hardwick, saw unprecedented levels of seed orders this spring. Sales rose so quickly, that the company stopped taking any new orders by mid-April and notified customers there would a 20-day turn-around on orders they had already received.
In response to this renewed interest in gardening, the University of Vermont Extension Master Gardener program is initiating the Vermont Victory Garden project, designed to help people impacted by food insecurity to meet those needs, as well as learn critical skills in a healthy environment, by growing some of their own food. The project will connect expert food gardeners, including UVM Extension Master Gardener volunteers, with those in need and the organizations that serve them, teaching new gardeners while establishing gardens with community benefit.
“The idea,” said Vermont Victory Garden project coordinator Gordon Clark by phone from his home in Burlington, “is to take people who are experienced master gardeners and pass those skills on to people who are food insecure and want to grow their own food.”
Clark envisions these community gardens fitting into two categories: Neighborhood Network Gardens and Community Food Shed Gardens. Neighborhood Network Gardens will be comprised of four or more families in a neighborhood establishing gardens on their properties that will be planted and maintained in common, with harvests shared among the participating families. Community Food Shed Gardens will be larger gardens planted on the land of local public or nonprofit institutions, such as houses of worship, libraries, or fire stations, that will produce food to be distributed among community members and local food shelves.
In both cases, the intent for these community gardens will be producing nutrient dense food and good storage crops, like beans, potatoes, sweet potatoes and winter squash. Gardeners will be supported with seed donations from High Mowing Seeds and plant donations from local nurseries like Red Wagon Plants in Hinesburg — plus, there will be plenty of socially-distant, onsite, technical assistance.
Clark is still in the early stages of finding volunteers, establishing garden sites, and looking for neighbors, communities and food distribution sites that want to be involved — see the sidebar for more information on how to get involved. He plans to have gardens in the ground this summer and he’s working with many organizations around the state.
Shawna Bessette is an Americorps member working at Rural Edge, an affordable housing organization in Lyndonville, where she focuses on food security and gardening with residents at 10 affordable housing properties. When she heard about the Vermont Victory Garden project, she said it seemed like a natural fit, because they are planning to set up between six and eight new gardens this summer where residents who are experiencing economic difficulty can plant fruits, vegetables and herbs.
This vulnerable population will benefit from getting the tools and know-how to grow their own food, and they can, in turn, pass this knowledge onto their children, says Bessette. The residents are looking forward to gardening, and she points out, “Access to healthy local food is one of the most important things for security, and also physical and mental health.”
Community and neighborhood projects like Bessette’s will be supported local expertise in the form of skilled, certified gardeners. In Essex Junction, 40-year gardener and certified Master Composter Rob Kurth has signed on to help new gardeners establish fertile soil that will support healthy plants and productive crops.
“People want to garden,” says Kurth from his home, “but they don’t know how. What’s great about this project is it gives people the resources to know how to do it.”
In southern Vermont, Helen Fields has reached out to become involved with the Vermont Victory Garden project. Along with her husband, she has been organizing community gardens for almost 20 years, and was one of the founders of a successful 10-year garden program at Mount Anthony Union Middle School in Bennington. For this growing season, she had already secured a $1,000 grant from New England Grass Roots Environment Fund to support building raised beds for residents of her hometown of Stamford. So far, 12 neighbors have requested raised beds, and Fields is seeking additional support from the Vermont Victory Garden project.
One of the families that has reached out to Fields has an at-risk member, and they are looking forward to growing vegetables so they don’t have to go to the store to purchase fresh food and risk exposure to the virus.
More broadly, Fields says she sees several reasons for the increased interest in home gardening. “Most people have realized that growing their own food gives them a stronger sense of security.” She believes people are looking for nutritious food to support a healthier, longer life. Additionally, food security is being threatened as we all watch huge livestock processing plants close down and enormous losses of food plant workers due to the virus. In this case, she says, people are looking to retain the knowledge or producing their own food — or to learn it in the first place.
Her reasons echo some of the causes that brought Clark to coordinate this project, and to serve for many years in advocacy roles around food and farming in other states, prior to coming to Vermont in 2016. He sees local food security and growing food close to home as a way to tackle many societal problems, beyond just this virus — problems such as climate change, environmental degradation, and loss of agency among vulnerable populations.
When it comes to the Vermont Victory Garden project, Clark says the secondary mission “is to inspire and empower community. It’s critical now more than ever.”
Can you help? The Vermont Victory Garden project is looking for experienced gardeners, as well as those wishing to start neighborhood or community gardens. If you fit those criteria, or know someone who does, send an email to vermontvictorygardens@gmail.com by May 12.
