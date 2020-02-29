Nearly half of Americans didn’t go outside in 2018. Like, at all. Let that figure set in for a moment.
“Good god, that can’t be true for Vermont, I hope …” my editor wrote when I forwarded him the 2019 Outdoor Participation Report from Outdoor Foundation showing this sobering figure.
As a woman who grew up playing in the woods, I went on to become a biologist-by-training and lover of the natural world — to the point that it is a spiritual devotion. I am of the camp that connection to nature is critical to well-being. Not only do we protect what we know and love, but we also gain from nature a profound sense of belonging and perspective on how our lives fit within a scope greater than ourselves. I get worried — for both our planet and its people — when I hear news like this.
After reading the report, I called my friend Amy Butler, who is the director of education with the North Branch Nature Center in Montpelier. She founded and developed the ECO program in 2010, working in partnership with local public schools to create lesson plans that bring children into the outdoors. Her vision, reads her bio on the NBNC website, is “to see that all school children in Vermont have connected to the natural world by opening their doors and stepping into the landscape that surrounds their communities.”
I knew that, when it comes to children, regular exposure to nature from a young age offers important tools for development. The outdoors is a place where kids can be kids. It’s also a place where they can learn emotional regulation, cooperation, problem solving — and even math, engineering and social studies, as teachers in Vermont are demonstrating in classrooms around the state.
Butler took my call from West Virginia, where she was spending the week attending a conference of the Natural Start Alliance, a group of educators focusing nationally on nature-based learning programs. She said Vermont has a reputation for being outdoorsy.
“I hear all the time, ‘Oh, you’re from Vermont. Kids must go outside all the time,’” she said. And, with 114 teachers around the state using ECO or similar programs, many children do. “But we still have a lot of work to do,” she pointed out.
At Barre City Elementary School, Andrea Bixler takes her first-grade class outside every Tuesday, once a week for the whole school year. She’s working with an urban population that has high rates of poverty and trauma. To get the program going, she first had to gain the support of administrators and staff at the school. Then, she had to raise funds, through grants and donations, for the gear required — everything from hats and scarves to snow pants. She brings home Darn Tough wool socks every weekend to wash them, so that students can borrow them the following week.
Bixler recently used her outdoor classroom for a lesson on survival. It wove together much of the classroom work her students were already doing, like learning about animals, trees and life cycles. She ends each Tuesday session with several moments of quiet in nature, during which the children look to the trees and take some deep breaths. Back in the classroom, she says, the kids are improving at working together, talking and communicating, problem solving, and sharing.
“A huge part of that (improvement) is what we’re doing with ECO,” Bixler said by phone from her home during February school vacation. She has been teaching for 11 years, though her ECO program is only in its second year. While her student population is experiencing increasing stressors, as kids deal with technology, tougher performance standards, new testing, lock-down drills, and more trauma than before, she has noticed a marked difference in her students’ behavior and ability to learn in the last two years. She says she hasn’t been doing anything else differently, just taking them outside, and she’s seeing an improvement.
Plus, says Bixler, for students who are experiencing trauma in their home life, this time in nature can be very peaceful and happy for them. “They might not get that in the rest of their lives,” she says. Playing and learning in nature also gives kids a chance to experience some control in their lives within a safe environment, which could be very therapeutic for kids who lack that at home. Plus, the deep breaths they take together in the forest is a tool they can use anywhere.
“At any point in their lives, they can take those deep breaths and say ‘It’s going to be okay. I can have some control in my life,’” she says.
At Barre Town Elementary, in a more suburban setting, the fifth- and sixth-graders in Stefanie Kingzett’s and Tim Sanborn’s social studies and science classes go outside together every week to combine learning forces. Students learn various outdoor skills, such as fire building, whittling, and animal-track identification, as well as integrated global studies and science content.
They explore ecosystems, water cycles, culture and place, the teachers say. Equally as important, students are getting experience in being prepared for exploring outside in all kinds of weather, and becoming comfortable and familiar with the wilderness.
Both teachers say that placing students in a different setting allows them to develop new skills, and that outdoor education challenges the children to persevere. At one point, the Barre Town fifth- and sixth-graders arrived at their outdoor classroom, ready for class, only to find that a stream had sprung out from under a nearby rock and ran directly through the center of the group’s space, creating a large mudpit where the students normally gathered. “This tests the group’s ability to problem solve and design solutions,” says Sanborn.
All of these outdoor educators spoke to nature being a great “equalizer.”
Students who struggle inside thrive outside, says Bixler. And whether they have had exposure to outdoor play before or not, she says all kids have it in them to thrive in that setting. And then, with their energy burned off and the benefits of nature incorporated, they’re back in the classroom, ready to learn.
Sanborn and Kingzett agreed: “Students who may struggle with the sessile nature of the typical indoor classroom are able to thrive in this environment.”
This is one of the primary benefits of outdoor and nature-based education programs, says Butler. “When we’re physically and mentally healthy, we can learn. Students are healthy, happy and inspired when they come back inside.”
Fortunately, many of Vermont’s kids are getting outside.
