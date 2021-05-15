Choosing to live car-free in the capital city of Montpelier just got a whole lot easier.
A new service from Green Mountain Transit has bus riders like Hanif Nazerali riding the bus more frequently.
“It’s been a huge improvement in mobility,” says Nazerali, who lives without a car in downtown Montpelier with his partner and a teenaged child.
After a change in his life led him to downtown living, he chose not to have a car. He would regularly bike, walk or catch the bus, but there were huge gaps in bus service. For example, he would take the bus up Berlin Hill to First in Fitness, but then would bike or run back down to town because the next bus didn’t match his schedule.
Now, thanks to a new pilot program being offered by Green Mountain Transit in Montpelier, called MyRide, bus riders like Nazerali can simply use an app on his phone to schedule a ride. Instead of waiting at a bus stop for a scheduled bus, he can select the time and place he wants to be picked up. The buses are outfitted with technology that directs the driver to each rider. The old bus routes, including Montpelier Hospital Hill, Montpelier Circulator and the Capitol Shuttle, are no longer in service.
Now, Nazerali says, it’s much easier for his son to meet up with a friend or for his family to get to their community garden plot on Northfield Street or even go out for a creemee. While Nazerali says he was always willing to put in the extra effort to get where he needed to go, he also says, “a lot of things we gave up doing.”
Nazerali is one of a growing number of people using MyRide since it was launched in January. Data on ridership is significantly skewed right now because of the pandemic, explains Jamie Smith, who is director of marketing and planning for GMT, but the trends are still positive. The number of riders using the three routes in Montpelier each month had dropped to around 1,700 in November 2020 and 1,900 in December. Since the launch of MyRide, that number has increased to more than 2,000 riders per month in March and April, the most recent time period for which data is available. That number, explains Smith, reflects a recoup of riders who were lost during the pandemic and also a growth in ridership.
MyRide was designed to increase the number of people using the bus, particularly among groups who weren’t historically using the service.
“(MyRide) presents a potential for more service to more people for more reasons,” explains Ross MacDonald who is a public transit coordinator with Vermont’s Agency of Transportation (AOT). AOT was one of several partners that collaborated on the MyRide pilot project, including GMT and the Sustainable Montpelier Coalition.
MacDonald explains that Vermont spends more money on public transportation than any other rural state, and yet these services only reach a small part of the population. He says the early results of Montpelier’s pilot project are so positive that the state plans to conduct feasibility studies to look at offering a similar service in other communities, including Brattleboro, Bennington, St. Albans and St. Johnsbury.
This early success has not been without hiccups, though. For one, explains Smith at GMT, there were some technology problems early in the year. But, one by one, GMT has worked to solve those. And, explains Elizabeth Parker with SMC, there was a substantial outreach effort involved in working with the people who had been using the bus all along, before the rollout of this new service.
Sen. Andrew Perchlik is part of the MyRide advisory group managed by SMC. The group works together to collect community feedback, monitor the performance of MyRide, engage in rider outreach, and recommend best practices for the pilot project. Perchlik sees two groups using the bus, those who are concerned about the environment and people with mobility challenges, and he says those two groups are having a different conversation when it comes to using the bus. While the app and on-demand service are great ways expand ridership, not everyone has a phone, yet many Montpelier residents require the bus for getting around.
“We were really talking past these people,” says Perchlik.
To address these challenges, SMC conducted an onboard rider survey to learn who was using the bus and whether they had access to landlines, computers or cellphones.
“That outreach was key,” says Perchlik.
The privilege of choosing to take the bus, rather than requiring it, is at the forefront of Anne Watson’s mind. As the mayor of the City of Montpelier, and a full-time math and physics teacher at Montpelier High School, Watson uses the bus daily to get to work. She lives on the other side of town from the school, so walking could take 20-30 minutes. Riding her bike is an option in nice weather, but she also coaches ultimate frisbee and needs to bring equipment many days, and that was hard to do on her bike.
For Watson, MyRide has allowed her previously two-car family to now own just one. But while it’s been a great addition to downtown transportation options and service is being expanded to a larger population, she says it needs to still work for the people who have been using it all along, such as folks who are more dependent on the bus.
Smith at GMT says there will be changes made there, too, as the program evolves. For example, there is a call center so riders can use a landline to schedule a ride. Also, the transit center in downtown Montpelier keeps a staff person in place during hours of bus operation to help schedule rides in person. And a website allows users to schedule rides without needing a phone. Parker, at SMC, adds that there will be information around town and at customer service desks in area businesses to offer information and assistance.
Nazerali has thought about this disparity as well, but he adds this to the conversation: The middle-income people, he says, are often people who are really struggling to afford to keep a car on the road, he points out. “There are a lot of people in that situation who are going to be eased up.”
As for his own family, he says, “It’s increased our options in mobility as a household.”
