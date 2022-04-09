Gravel rides and races are building community.
Maybe it’s the long, drab-gray mud season, or the third year of a pandemic, or the looming threat of a third world war — or maybe it’s all three combined. Whatever the reason, the community of East Burke is rallying around the Rasputitsa, a wildly popular cycling event.
The annual gravel cycling race happens every April in northeastern Vermont. It attracts hundreds of riders from around the country and is notorious for steep climbs and hairy sections of class four roads that tend to look more like stream beds than gravel roads and call more for hiking than biking. Then, just as riders are dizzy with exhaustion and exertion, mythical creatures emerge from the woods to hand out doughnuts (actually, they’re just volunteers dressed like unicorns).
Named for the unhospitable — or is it ripe for adventure? — terrain in northern Russia, the ride is not unlike exploring a new, unknown land, even if you were born and raised in Vermont.
Its wild reputation has earned the event a strong following, and that includes among neighbors, says co-director Heidi Meyers, who lives in Westmore and grew up in Orleans.
Take for example, the 30 vendors who will come out to a farmers’ market the night before the ride. As riders check in to register and get information ahead of time, they can sample the flavors of and stock up on goods from local producers such as Jasper Hill Farm, Caroline’s Dream, Fat Bird Hill Honey, Maple Hill Farm, 12k Granola Co., Vermont Farmers Hemp Co., Hany’s Harvest, Garuka Bars, Rivers and Roads, Firefly Farm, Trenchers Farmhouse and others.
Staff from Sterling College will also be available to help with and teach gear repair and gear-making skills. Meyers says at a time when climate change is at the forefront in everyone’s minds, it didn’t feel right to bring on a corporate gear sponsor and promote more consumption. Instead, she drew on local resources to help riders fix the gear they already have.
The flavors of Dirt Church Brewing and Jasper Hill will show up again on the day of the race, as the ride goes right through the brewery’s property. Jasper Hill will be serving up their cheeses in the form of grilled cheese sandwiches, roadside for the riders. Bourne’s Energy has also created an outdoor shower station out of retrofitted horse stalls.
Then, there is the story of Sue: Several years ago, the race coincided with a day of cold rain. Riders were soaked to the bone and getting dangerously cold. Sue, who lives along the course, opened up her home to welcome in riders who needed to warm up. She let them dry out — and not only that, she dried their clothes in her dryer. She even lent out a few of her own personal pairs of pants to riders who needed replacements.
“It’s really become a community event,” says Meyers, and it’s picked up speed in the last two months, probably due to people being excited about both the ride and opportunity to connect with neighbors over an uplifting cause.
It’s a similar story for Rachel Cohen, who is in her first year as the new director of The Ranger, a gravel event held annually in Tunbridge, starting and ending at the fairgrounds. She came to gravel riding after college, and while at first she was into the racing side of things — “riding fast and pushing myself,” she says — she has come to love the people side of things, too.
“What really draws me in is connection to people,” says Cohen of events like hers. Her top priority as event director, she says, is to engage her community. She’s doing that by building partnerships and also finding ways to give back through a foundation she and her husband created.
Leading up to the event, The Ranger will host a few more casual bike rides and a bike repair clinic for locals. At The Ranger, flavors from the land are being served up by Brownsville Butcher and Pantry and a trifecta of local brewers who are collaborating on a special brew for the event. Plus, there will be local coffee and Royalton Radio will be hosting a party in the pasture after the ride. Then, after everyone has gone home to rest their tired legs, Willing Hands, a local food recovery program, will pick up leftover food and distribute it to people in need.
For both event directors, building community means also making the ride equitable for and inclusive of all riders. Rasputitsa, for example, is including a 40-mile Pride Ride for all LGBTQIA+ and allies within their event through a collaboration with Pride Rides Vermont. The Ranger has a strong emphasis on youth involvement. Both Cohen and Meyers work to get more youth and women riding as well.
But both event directors say they have only begun to scratch the surface of what is needed to make their events truly equitable and inclusive. They plan to increasingly focus on those opportunities in the coming years.
In the meantime, for riders who want to check out a gravel ride this year, here is a sampling of popular events in Vermont. Some of them are already full, but keep an eye out because new events are coming online every year.
2022 Vermont Gravel Rides
Muddy Onion Spring Classic Gravel Grinder, April 23, Montpelier
Rasputitsa, April 30, Burke, rasputitsadirt.com/
The Ranger, June 12, Tunbridge, therangervt.com/
The Central Vermont Cycling Tour, June 26, Montpelier, crossvermont.org/events/cvct/about.php
Raid Lamoille, July 16, Craftstbury, www.grvl.net/raid-lamoille/
The Rooted, July 31, Richmond, www.rootedvermont.com/
Peacham Fall Fondo, September 24, Peacham, www.peachamfallfondo.com/
