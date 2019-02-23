That sweet time of year is almost upon us. Soon, Vermont’s sugarhouses will come to life as sap starts flowing from the maple trees and into plastic piping and metal buckets, to be collected and boiled down into one of our state’s favorite sweet treats, maple syrup.
Maple sugar makers are gearing up for the season so that they’re ready for the sap to start flowing. It’s anyone’s guess when that will happen, as it’s all weather-dependent. The sap is frozen in the trees over winter, but once daytime temperatures start to consistently get over 40 degrees, the sweet stuff will start to flow.
“We know the weather could change in an instant, so we want to be ready to go when it does,” says Jim Brimblecombe from his sugar house on Route 232 in Marshfield. He has been putting taps into the trees on two parcels of land; 2,600 taps on land in Peacham and 2,800 taps on land in the Marshfield Town Forest, which he taps through a contract with the town.
“We’ve been out in the woods, surveying the lines and looking for downed trees,” he says, in addition. Over the winter, trees and limbs can fall on to the lines and disrupt the flow of sap, so he and his team, including his wife and daughters, survey all of the lines to make sure they’re free and clear.
Then there’s getting the sugar house ready. It’s been sitting still since last year’s sugaring season, so it gets dusty and needs to be cleaned; all systems need to be checked and maintained. The pans used to boil the sap need to be cleaned. It’s also a time to make upgrades to the system and, at Brimblecombe’s sugar house, to get the reverse osmosis system, which removes water from the sap, ready to roll.
There are trucks to maintain, too, in addition to the sap lines and sugar house. Brimblecombe just picked up one of his trucks from getting serviced, and now these are ready to roll as well. The trucks play a critical role in collecting the syrup and bringing it to the sugar house.
To the north, in Walden, a new three-person enterprise is reviving a sugaring operation that has gone unused for the previous two seasons. David Aronson, of Northfield, along with land owner Michael Colby, and Kris Hammer, of Plainfield are working together to bring the operation out of hibernation.
The revival has been a serious amount of work, starting in early January, but it should pay off in a sweet reward. Aronson is acting as chief operator. His first task was digging sap lines out from under several feet of snow throughout the 2,000-tap sugar woods. During their two-year break, the lines were downed by falling trees and limbs, and in some cases, Aronson had to dig out 200 feet of line just to find a single tree weighing it down.
Everything had been sold out of the sugar house, so Aronson also had to clean and outfit that as well, by transporting an evaporator on loan from Plainfield to Walden. The 4-by-14-foot evaporator was loaded onto a flatbed trailer with jacks, rollers and come-alongs, and then, after hours of pushing and grunting, was positioned in the sugar house.
Then came the wood: winter-cut dried ash got delivered just last week, and Aronson spent the whole week splitting 12 to 13 cords of firewood. The wood-fired system is what Aronson grew up with, having been in sugar houses since early childhood. He plans to produce about 600 gallons this year; about 400 gallons to be barreled and 200 gallons to be canned. He’s not sure yet if he’ll use glass, plastic, or aluminum cans, but he has a little bit of time to figure that part out. He’s currently making deals for bulk sales into the restaurant scene, but will probably have some syrup available for sale directly to individual customers.
Both sugar houses in Marshfield and Walden will be open to friends and family to stop by, lend a hand, and taste some syrup — or buy some, when it’s ready — as is the case with most sugar houses around Vermont. When the boiling starts, sugar houses come alive with people as we emerge from the snow and cold to enjoy warm days, a warm fire, and the sweet reward of sugaring.
Says Aronson of this important sign of spring: “It’s a celebratory season.”
