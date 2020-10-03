It’s not like long-distance runner April Rogers Farnham, of Plainfield, needs an excuse to get up and run. She regularly sets out, often with friends in tow, for pre-dawn runs on the trails and hilly, dirt roads around her northern-central Vermont home. She even inspires many others through her Facebook group Magic Miles.
Sometimes Farnham is running with the goal of training for a big race or running event. But with the loss of these gatherings this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Farnham is taking on something new: The hair stylist, fitness instructor, and at-home workout queen is running all 251 towns in the state. She’s currently about half-way through her challenge.
“It’s exactly that for me, a challenge. And what’s life in general without challenges, especially ones that you have fun doing, meet new people, and eventually complete?” says Farnham.
It’s a challenge that Cris Cote, of Essex, is very familiar with. The school bus driver is one of four people who has completed this running challenge, with his final run at Jay Peak earlier this year. He got turned on to the idea when a friend in Maine mentioned it, joking to Cote about the mental health benefits of running such a challenge, saying, “Actually, it’s my meds.” It’s no secret that exercise is an important part of mental health.
It all got started for these runners in 2017, when Dave DeVarney, of Rhode Island, became the first person to run all 251 towns – plus three gores and one grant. It took him 172 days and he ran more than 1,600 miles, according to a WCAX story. Then he officially recorded the feat with Vermont’s 251 Club, which has been around since the 1950s. It is an organization of Vermont enthusiasts who share the goal of visiting all 251 towns in the state, using any mode of transportation, be it by car, bicycle or foot. It’s meant to get people out of the car and experiencing all that the state has to offer. To participate, members sign up and choose their mode of travel, and DeVarney chose running.
Club director Stephanie Young says anything goes when it comes to modes of travel. Some members visit breweries, post offices, or libraries in each town; some have bicycled every town; one hit a golf ball in each town; and one couple canoed in each town. There are currently about 4,200 members participating in the 251 Club, and Young says the number has ticked up since the pandemic hit and Gov. Phil Scott began encouraging stay-cations. (Coincidentally, former governor Jim Douglas is a member of the club, and also visited all 251 communities.)
“It’s a great way to get out there and rediscover Vermont, even if you’ve lived here for years and years,” says Young by phone from her home in Burlington. Her own family, including two young children, is working on visiting every town by car.
After DeVarney completed his Vermont run, he returned home to Rhode Island to run all of the towns there, and he learned that other states, like Connecticut and Rhode Island, have challenges for runners to compete in a race in each of the state’s towns or, in the case of larger states, in each county. This discovery led him to create an informal group, organized on Facebook, of runners aiming to complete the 251-town challenge in Vermont. It’s coordination is entirely separate from the 251 Club, though runners can join the 251 Club.
There are rules for the runners completing this challenge, and members of the Facebook group can download a primer document that shares rules and information.
For example, in a normal year, the rule is for each runner to participate in running events or races in each town. Where an official event isn’t available, runners could head out on their own or in small groups, but their group would have to include one other member participating in the challenge, to build in some accountability. But this year, during the pandemic, runners were allowed to run solo or in small groups.
Cote, who was the fourth runner to complete the challenge in Vermont, began his challenge in late 2018. He was able to count running races he had completed before joining the challenge against his town tally. Often his wife would accompany him with the car, picking him up at the end of his run so that he wouldn’t have to double back on his route or coordinate loops. He used Google Maps and the Vermont Road Atlas to plan his routes, and, since he prefers off-road running, he found trails to run as often as possible.
Cote completed his challenge in September with an 11-mile run at Jay Peak, along with a fellow challenge runner who had recently completed his own 251-town running challenge earlier this year. The Jay Peak run was supposed to be an annual race that happens on Labor Day, but this year’s event was cancelled. So, Cote, who grew up on the mountain, took out a trail map and replicated the course. He chuckled when he explained by phone that his wife laughs whenever he completes something like this, because she knows what’s coming next.
“It feels great (to finish) for about five minutes. Then, it’s, ‘what’s next?’”
For runners like Cote and Farnham, a challenge like this, and long-distance running in general, is about more than just the exercise. And that’s what keeps them going, mile after mile.
“Running for me is so many different things,” says Farnham. “It can be anything from joyful and punishing at the same time. It can be a spiritual experience or a therapy session. It can also be a total adventure. Every day is different, but every day you end with a sense of accomplishment.”
