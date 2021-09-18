Together and back in person, we fight Alzheimer’s.
More than 13,000 individuals diagnosed, more than 25,000 caregivers, and 36 million unpaid hours of care (a value of more than $717 million) in 2020 just in the state of Vermont — this is the impact of Alzheimer’s disease, and this is the reason we walk. Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research, and it’s back in person on Sept. 25 at Rutland’s Main Street Park.
2020 was a devastating year for America and the world. We were masked, quarantined, remote and often alone. That experience of isolation was made exponentially worse for those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and those who care for them, either professionally or personally. Additionally, those loved ones who were unable to see, talk with, or say goodbye to their mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters and spouses during a time that saw more rapid decline due to isolation, were left feeling helpless and hopeless at times.
For those who have had the opportunity to reunite with those family members dealing with the impact from Alzheimer’s disease, many have come back to loved ones who are experiencing more advanced decline than when they last were able to visit. This is time they will never get back.
One of the things the pandemic has taught us is we need each other. We need to love and be loved, communicate and appreciate. We need to be together to grow as individuals, as families and as a community.
The Alzheimer’s Association has made the decision based on current health department guidelines to resume in-person events in Vermont and across the country. The Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will hold four in-person walk events in Rutland, Shelburne, St. Johnsbury, and Hanover, New Hampshire/Norwich, Vermont. Participants and volunteers will join together with their community members to fight this disease. Most participants have some personal connection to the disease, but some have decided that the impact on their community has simply been too great.
Jamisyn Baker, Miss Vermont Teen USA 2021 and Rutland High School junior, said: “I chose Alzheimer’s as my platform for Miss Vermont Teen USA because it has a personal connection to my family. When I was young, my G.G. had been diagnosed with the disease and I was only 10 when she passed. I was really unaware of how serious the disease was and how many people it impacted. In 2018, my Nana was diagnosed and I knew I had to do something! This year alone, I have so far been able to raise $1,400, and I am so grateful for this whole experience and my community who has supported this journey. I have been fundraising for the Alzheimer’s Association since the age of 9, and I plan on continuing it as long as I can.”
Shana Halliday, a longtime walk volunteer, shared, "My involvement in the walk started because my grandmother, undiagnosed, lived with us for years; looking back, she had the classic signs of Alzheimer’s disease. At that point, the resources and support were not available regarding Alzheimer’s and related dementias.”
Finally, Shawn MacMurray from the 501st and the Rebel Legion had this to say: “We have been part of this great event since 2018. My father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2020. Almost a year later, this horrible disease took my father. So this year’s event is personal to me.”
This event is about so much more than raising funds and awareness, it’s about bringing our community back together again around a common cause to celebrate our loved ones, to connect, to grieve, and to commit to a world without Alzheimer’s disease. Volunteers are still needed for the day of activities. Visit rutlandwalk@alz.org for more information. Visit act.alz.org/Vermont for more information regarding programs, services and events throughout the state of Vermont.
Howard Goodrow is the Alzheimer's Association Vermont Chapter executive director.
