Vermonters who have been around for long enough may agree that winters are not what they used to be. Snow is less predictable, thaws come more frequently, and sugaring seasons are more erratic.
Over the past 50 years, average temperatures in Vermont have gone up by 2 degrees in summer and 4 degrees in winter, faster than the temperatures in all but three other states. In that same 50 years, spring in Vermont now comes 2 weeks earlier and winter comes 1 week later. Lake Champlain is 2-7 degrees warmer, depending on where you measure it, and it has failed to freeze over 16 out of the past 26 winters.
As average global temperatures continue to increase, Vermont is expected to continue warming, leading to hotter summers, shorter and milder winters, stronger storms, increased precipitation, and more frequent droughts. Among the resulting health effects to be expected will be increases in respiratory illnesses, infectious diseases, cardiovascular disease and mental health problems.
Vermont’s average annual precipitation has increased by 7 inches in the past 50 years, and the number of days with more than 1 inch of rain have nearly doubled. Flood events, which are expected to increase in frequency and severity, contaminate water and food sources with disease-causing bacteria and chemical pollution. Water runoff from heavy rains, in combination with warmer temperatures, will contribute to increasing algae blooms in lakes and ponds. Toxins from these algae blooms pose health risks to pets and people, causing rashes, flu-like illnesses, liver problems and animal deaths.
Increased overall precipitation, severe rain events, and stronger storms will favor the growth of mold in buildings that are prone to dampness and that experience water damage. Mold in basements, walls and ceilings can have major impacts on health. Mold exacerbates chronic respiratory problems, such as asthma, allergies and COPD, leading to worsening symptom control and increased hospitalizations. It can also cause headaches, memory problems, sinus infections and mood changes. Chronic low-level mold exposure can cause a host of other problems that you might not expect, such as chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, concentration problems, depression, and poor immune function.
The longer growing season and warmer air will stimulate plants to release more pollen into the air. The higher pollen counts can worsen life for hay fever sufferers and bring an increase in the frequency and severity of asthma attacks and COPD exacerbations. We are already seeing more cases of new allergies, in people who haven’t had allergies in the past.
Milder winters allow for the survival of disease-carrying ticks, increasing their numbers and their geographical distribution. Diagnoses of Lyme disease, babesiosis, anaplasmosis, and other tick-borne diseases are on the rise in Vermont, due in part to increased awareness, but also due to an increasing tick population spurred by milder winters. Tick-borne diseases are often easy for doctors to misdiagnose, particularly when these illnesses do not present the way that we expect them to. When they are missed, untreated, or under-treated, they have the potential to turn into chronic infections that are more difficult to treat and can persist for years. A future of shorter, warmer winters will, without a doubt, mean a continued trend of increasing Lyme disease and other infections in Vermont.
The heat itself poses a threat of acute illness and death. Emergency room visits increase dramatically with hot weather due to heat stroke, dehydration and exacerbation of chronic disease. In fact, visits to emergency departments in Vermont have been found to increase eight-fold when temperatures reach 87 degrees or higher. How many more acute illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths will we see when the current average of six very hot (87+ degrees) days per year increases to the expected 20 days?
Mental health impacts are a less obvious, but perhaps more pervasive result of catastrophic weather events. People who experience traumatic environmental events, such as a flood or wildfire, are prone to anxiety, depression, suicide, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), sleep disorders, domestic violence, hopelessness and grief. Hurricane Katrina provides a relatively extreme example, after which 49% of survivors developed an anxiety or mood disorder, one in six developed PTSD, and suicide and suicidal ideation more than doubled. While mental health might not be your primary concern after a catastrophic event, the effects can be widespread and long lasting. As the frequency of severe storms is expected to increase, we may expect a proportional increase in resulting emotional problems.
Temperatures are forecast to continue increasing into the future, with health complications being among the challenges that we will likely face. There are, however, some steps that you can consider that would not only reduce your carbon footprint but also improve your health. Home weatherization reduces both heating fuel emissions and the building’s mold susceptibility. Eating locally produced food improves nutrition while decreasing fuel burned in transportation. Gardening does the same, while also adding fresh air, sunshine and physical activity. Commuting by foot or bike builds exercise into your day, improves energy and mental focus, and creates no pollution. Carpooling cuts down on emissions and creates social interactions, which improve physical and mental health. Substituting outdoor activities for shopping provides an emotional lift that lasts longer than the rush of buying new things that you don’t really need. My goal here is not to add to your anxiety, but to stimulate simple actions. Vermonters can have small impacts locally and globally that could shift the balance and make a difference in our lives and what is to come.
Greg Burkland is a naturopathic doctor at Rutland Integrative Health.
