The New York Times recently reported that opioid overdose was the leading cause of death for people under the age of 50 in the United States (2018). The incidence of prescription medication overdose that occurs outside of health-care facilities has increased exponentially in the last 20 years. In the United States, people often perceive medication as the sole source of relief from pain. However, alternative methods of treatment exist that may have lower risks and lead to improvements in long-term outcomes. Some of these modalities include exercise, diet, emotional support and “hands-on” treatments.
In the wake of our country’s dismal experiment with short- and long-term opioid prescription, many experts have recommended abandoning the conventional practice of using pharmaceuticals to suppress symptoms. They have instead turned to therapies with a better risk/benefit profile that improve health and foster resilience. Foremost among these is exercise. The power of exercise as medicine is profound, and its benefits affect the whole body over multiple organ systems. There is no age limit, and it can be done cheaply. Ask your doctor if your next prescription should be one for exercise!
In addition to exercise, a healthy diet is important to overall health. Twenty-four hundred years ago, Hippocrates said “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” Now more than ever, we are learning how our food choices may influence the level of inflammation in our bodies. Chronic inflammation can be the underlying cause of many chronic health conditions, including chronic pain. Changing one’s diet to reduce foods that promote inflammation (and increase foods that reduce inflammation) can be a powerful tool to reduce pain and improve overall health.
When a person experiences chronic pain, they often have feelings of sadness and frustration. A change in physical abilities may lead to a decline in self-confidence and motivation. Psychotherapy can help individuals understand what their body is going through physically, and how their thoughts, feelings and behaviors can influence their experience of pain. When pain is no longer seen as a defining quality, symptoms reported may be less severe.
In addition to changes in exercise, diet and emotional health, osteopathic manipulative treatment (OMT) and acupuncture are useful techniques for the management of chronic pain. These hands-on therapies are used to treat a variety of ailments. OMT involves diagnosing and treating injury by moving muscles and joints using techniques including stretch, gentle pressure and resistance. It is most commonly used to treat musculoskeletal disorders such as back pain, neck pain, sports injuries and some types of headaches. Acupuncture involves the insertion of thin stainless-steel needles into precise points in the body. The needles stimulate the body to release its own pain-relieving substances, stimulate local tissues and increase blood flow. Acupuncture has been an important component of Oriental medicine for more than 2000 years. Today, acupuncture is recommended by the American College of Physicians, the American Pain Society, and the North American Spine Society as a beneficial treatment, especially in chronic back pain.
Healthy lifestyle choices allow a person with pain to gain a sense of control over their experience. The therapies discussed here lead to more comfort in daily activities, greater engagement in work, and enjoyment of quality time with friends and family.
This week’s Health Talk was submitted by Michael Kenosh, M.D.; Arabella Bull-Stewart, D.O.; Andrew Newman, P.A.-C.; and Hilary Linderman, Psy.D. from the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Rutland Regional Medical Center, 802-747-3633 and www.rrmc.org. Contact your primary-care provider for a referral for treatment of chronic pain.
