Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.