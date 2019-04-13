The American Occupational Therapy Association has adopted the slogan “Living Life to its Fullest” as a simple yet powerful message in honor of Occupational Therapy Month.
Occupational therapy helps clients recover from major surgery, adapt to serious illness and perform daily tasks in their lives, and it helps to promote a healthier lifestyle to prevent illness or injury. OT looks at the whole person, and helps them function at the highest possible level, build independence, participate in everyday activities that make life worth living.
Although occupational therapists work closely with physical therapists, these two professions offer unique services. While OT focuses on improving a patient’s ability to perform activities of daily living, PT focuses on improving a patient’s ability to perform movement of the human body.
Occupational therapists help people across the lifespan participate in the things they want and need to do through the therapeutic use of everyday activities. Holistic and customized approaches to evaluations and treatments assist patients recovering from injuries or illnesses to regain skills and stay as independent as possible.
At Rutland Regional Medical Center, we provide occupational therapy services to inpatients on the medical and psychiatric units, as well as to outpatients.
Therapists working on the psychiatric unit focus on leading group sessions on developing goals and building healthy habits, including coping strategies.
For patients who have suffered an illness or injury and are hospitalized, an OT may work with them to help them regain daily functional skills while recuperating.
Outpatient occupational therapists work with patients to maximize independent functioning at home and in their community. Therapists may focus on basic activities such as bathing or dressing, or more complex skills such as cooking, managing medications, working and driving. The therapists may also make recommendations on how to complete tasks using more appropriate body mechanics to decrease repetitive-use injuries.
If you would like more information about the occupational therapy services provided at Rutland Regional, please contact us at 747-1840.
Kelly Parker is the manager of rehabilitative services at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.