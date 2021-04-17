Since its start in 1996, the James T. Bowse Health Trust (BHT) has been awarding funds to groups working to improve the health of the Rutland Region. BHT has granted more than $4 million to 65 programs over the last 25 years. Over half of the programs that were awarded funds are still in operation even after funding from BHT has ended. This detail is evidence of our community’s ability to address needs when resources are available.
Over the years, local agencies have created programs that meet needs in fresh new ways. When given a chance to make services or care easier to access, they rise to the challenge. Our community has created programs that address access to food, transportation, mental health needs, and access to recreation. All programs funded through BHT are required to work with other agencies and partners. Working together has made these projects stronger and more durable. These programs have impacted the lives of countless Rutland residents.
When talking about needs, these were spotted by our community through the Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). Every three years Rutland Regional Medical Center is required to conduct a CHNA. This task is managed in a collaborative way to hear the many voices and health needs of our area. With input from the community, state and local data, priority areas are chosen. The priority areas inform where BHT awards funding.
The last CHNA was completed in September 2018. That report named; Housing, Supporting the Aging Community, Mental Health, and Childcare & Parenting as our priorities. As we conduct the 2021 CHNA, the same topics have surfaced as areas of major need in our region. Therefore, the BHT will continue to fund projects that address these topics.
Each year the BHT awards up to $100,000 to three agencies. This money is spread out over three years. To apply, agencies must hold non-profit status and the focus of work must be in Rutland County. Our grant process starts by May 1 with a call for Letters of Intent. The grant review process continues until funds are awarded in December.
For more information about the Bowse Health Trust and current grantees please check our website www.rrmc.org/about/bowse-trust. Our 2020 Annual Report is available now.
Written by Jamie Bentley, the Community Impact Coordinator at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
