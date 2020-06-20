Does this time of year take your breath away?
People with asthma may find that summer temperatures, humidity and being outdoors more can cause their asthma symptoms to flare up. Breathing in hot environments could lead to coughing and shortness of breath. You do not have to feel badly and stay inside this summer. Minor modification of daily activities, adjustments to how you take medications, and planning, can help you live symptom free for the summer.
If you have allergies-planning ahead and starting allergy medication before you have symptoms can help. Resources like the phone app WeatherBug and ENVIROflash can help you be aware of air quality and high pollen counts. Weather, humidity, and pollen are common asthma triggers which can make your Asthma symptoms worse.
If you have allergies to pollen (tree, grass, flower), use an air conditioner rather than an open window or fan in the window. Air conditioners remove humidity and filters the air. Pollens can blow right through the window and be directed into sleep area if you put a fan in the window.
Bring your rescue or reliever inhaler with you when you go out, especially if you are going out to enjoy nature. Make sure you have and use a spacer with your inhalers. By using a spacer, you receive medication directly to your lungs, where it needs to go. If you do not use a spacer, you may only receive one-third of your inhaler medication.
Do not stop any medications or change your asthma treatment plan without talking to your healthcare provider. Keep your asthma under control by following your asthma action plan. If you have asthma symptoms and do not know what an asthma action plan is, then you need to talk with your health provider. An asthma action plan can help you understand your medications and when to use them. This is especially helpful in learning how to manage Asthma properly, identify personal triggers, and what to do in case of an emergency.
People with moderate to severe asthma may be at greater risk of getting very sick from COVID-19. As communities continue to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID- 19, it is natural to feel anxious or stressed.
Be aware that strong emotions such as anxiety, stress, and anger, can also trigger an asthma attack. Take steps to help yourself cope with stress and anxiety- talk to your doctor or therapist.
During this pandemic, it is recommended to wear a mask to protect yourself and others. For asthmatics, the added humidity from breathing while wearing mask can feel uncomfortable. If possible, avoid large groups, and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Practice breathing exercises by wearing a mask at home. Breath in through the nose and out through the mouth to make mask wearing more comfortable.
Vermont summer weather is meant to be enjoyed by everyone, and with a few precautions it can be.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Sarah Cosgrove, RCP, MTTS, AE-C, CHT Education Coordinator, Community Health Team, a department of Rutland Regional Medical Center. For more information contact 802.776-5508.
