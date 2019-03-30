Do your part. That’s the name for the new Vermont Department of Health campaign asking Vermonters to follow these three easy steps to properly store and dispose of medications.
Lock: Store your medications in a lock box or locked medicine cabinet.
Drop: Drop off unused medication at a kiosk at your local pharmacy or police station.
Mail: Mail unused medication in a prepaid envelope.
More than half of people who misuse prescription medication obtain it from a friend or relative. The prescriptions left in your medicine cabinet can be a risk to kids and pets who might accidentally ingest them. Following these three easy steps keeps Vermonters healthy and safe.
While storing your medication in a lock box or locked medicine cabinet might require an investment, there are free options to do your part.
Dropping off unused medication has never been easier, with multiple locations to do so across the state. In Rutland County, residents have seven locations available for their convenience:
Rutland Regional Medical Center
Rutland Pharmacy
Wilcox Pharmacy
Rutland County Sheriff’s Office
Brandon Police Department
Castleton Police Department
Fair Haven Police Department
Prescription medications can be disposed of at any time, but there are several days sponsored by the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office and Partners for Prevention that promote dropping off unused medication. One main event is the National Prescription Take-Back Day on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Looking to mail back your old prescriptions? Mail-back envelopes are a safe, secure and easy tool to get rid of unwanted or unused medication. Pre-addressed envelopes can hold up to 8 ounces of medication and can be requested directly from the Vermont Department of Health at http://www.healthvermont.gov/alcohol-drugs/services/prescription-drug-disposal.
A request may not be necessary. Mail-back envelopes can be found at local primary-care offices and pharmacies throughout Rutland County. Medications in any dosage are allowed in the envelope except herbal remedies, cosmetics, personal-care products, compressed cylinders, aerosols, inhalers, medical devices, pet pesticide products, sharps, illegal drugs and medication containing iodine.
Are you a local prescriber, pharmacy or another organization interested in the Do Your Part Campaign or mail-back envelopes? Contact your local Department of Health office at 802-786-5811 or Partners for Prevention at 802-776-5515 to obtain free materials or a mail-back envelope display for your organization at zero cost.
Partners for Prevention is a community network dedicated to sustainable substance use prevention efforts for Rutland County youth and young adults. Stay connected by liking Partners for Prevention on Facebook at www.facebook.com/partnersforprevention or by visiting our website, www.partnersforprevention802.org.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Alan Michael Saltis, who is the regional prevention partnerships coordinator at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
