These are confusing, stressful times for all of us. As the coronavirus pandemic affects numerous parts of our community, it also impacts each person in different ways. The disruptions to daily life are already being felt by many and presents unique challenges for people with substance use disorders and in recovery.
If you need support coping with the events of the last several weeks, there is help available. Support groups, treatment centers, and organizations across Vermont and the U.S. are adjusting their services to offer accountability far and wide. Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous, among other groups, have enhanced their on-line presence to host live video meetings or forums for people to attend through a computer or on a phone screen rather than in person. Treatment centers have extended their telehealth offerings for patients which can be accessed on social media and on their agency websites as well as connecting patients with addiction to financial counseling help and mental health services.
It is also important to understand that social distancing does not have to mean social isolation, especially with modern technologies available to many of us. Connecting with our friends and loved ones, whether by high tech means or through simple phone calls, can help us maintain ties during stressful days ahead and will give us strength to weather these difficult times. It’s vital to maintain relationships. Even when they are challenging, family and friends provide comfort and security, and hearing words like “I love you,” “I miss you,” and “I need you,” can be therapeutic.
If you’re in a treatment program engaging more substantially will provide you with even greater protection. For Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in Rutland, please visit www.aavt.org or Narcotics Anonymous or www.na.org
This week’s HealthTalk was written by Rebecca Smith, regional prevention partnership coordinator at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
