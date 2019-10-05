October is eye injury prevention month. To lessen the risk of permanent damage caused by eye injuries, it is important to treat eye injuries immediately. Seek medical attention as soon as possible.
For all eye injuries, do’s and don’ts include:
Don’t rub, touch or apply pressure to the eye.
Don’t apply ointment or medicines to the eye.
Don’t try to remove an object stuck in the eye.
Do see a health care provider as soon as possible, preferably an eye doctor (ophthalmologist).
First aid for cuts in or around the eye do’s and don’ts include:
Bandage the eye gently.
Do not rub the eye or apply any pressure.
Do not try to remove any particles.
Avoid taking aspirin, ibuprofen or other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories. They may increase bleeding.
Do not eat between the time of the injury and your evaluation with an eye care provider. This may delay surgical repair, if necessary.
First aid when foreign particles enter the eye do’s and don’ts include:
Pull the upper lid down onto lower lid and let lower eyelashes sweep away the particle by blinking repeatedly.
Let tears wash out the speck or particle.
Close your eye and seek medical attention immediately if the above procedure does not work.
Do not rub the eye.
First aid for chemical splashes suggestions of what to do:
Use fingers to separate lids, then flush the eye with water from a faucet or clean container.
Seek medical attention immediately.
Cover the eye.
First aid for physical trauma to the eye suggestions of what to do:
Don’t attempt to treat a serious eye injury yourself.
Gently apply small cold compresses, without pressure, immediately to reduce pain and swelling.
Contact your ophthalmologist, primary-care health-care provider or emergency room immediately.
For more information on eye care services, call Marble Valley Eye 773-8328 or visit www.rrmc.org/services/eye-care/.
This week’s Health Talk was submitted by Rutland Regional Medical Center. www.rrmc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.