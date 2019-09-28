How do you fit wellness into your daily life? Many of us lead a busy and active life, making it challenging to integrate wellness strategies into our daily routine.
Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Community Health Team is excited to offer a Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) as part of their free Self-Management Program series. WRAP was designed in Vermont at the Copeland Center for Wellness and Recovery, and can be used by anyone to get well, stay well and make their life the way they want it to be. The WRAP workshop focuses on developing an action plan and skills for self-management and recovery.
WRAP helps you to:
Recognize early warning signs, events that might be upsetting, and signs that things might be getting progressively worse. An individual action plan will be developed to help you respond to these events.
Develop simple, safe, wellness tools that work for you and your life.
Identify small things you can do every day to keep yourself well.
Create a crisis plan.
The WRAP workshop is facilitated by two personable, knowledgeable, trained leaders who are there to help you every step of the way. Participants are encouraged to bring a snack, beverage or anything else that will make them comfortable. The eight-week workshop begins Saturday, Oct. 12, ends Nov. 30, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Rutland Regional Medical Center Conference Room K, 435 West St. in Rutland.
The Community Health Team is also offering two other workshops starting in October.
Diabetes Self-Management: This six-week program is for anyone with type 2 diabetes. It begins on Monday, Oct. 14, and runs through Nov. 18, from 8-10:30 a.m. at the Gables in Rutland.
Chronic Pain Self-Management: This program is for anyone suffering from long-lasting (chronic) pain. Starting on Oct. 14 with TWO sessions: 1-3:30 p.m. at the Gables in Rutland and 5-7:30 p.m. at the Godnick Adult Center.
For additional information or to register for any of the listed programs, please call Krista at 776-5507.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Krista Neary, Community Health Worker, Community Health Improvement, Rutland Regional Medical Center. www.rrmc.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.