As part of a campaign in support of nuclear cardiac imaging, The Rutland Health Foundation, the fundraising department at Rutland Regional Medical Center, recently launched a campaign to raise $500,000 in support of a new nuclear medicine camera for the Rutland Heart Center.
The new nuclear medicine camera will provide cardiology nuclear stress testing, a vital preventive procedure for outpatients with coronary artery disease. Imaging determines a patient’s risk of heart attack or other cardiac event. The new camera comes with enhanced capabilities including more precise imaging, improved patient comfort and reduced scan time to optimize the patient experience.
During the past two decades, major strides have been made in the diagnosis and treatment of heart disease. Nuclear cardiology has played a critical role in establishing the diagnosis of heart disease and in the assessment of the extent of the disease. Rutland Regional Medical Center’s caring and compassionate heart specialists are committed to heart disease prevention, detection and treatment.
The Rutland Heart Center’s Dr. Michael Robertello says, “At Rutland Heart Center, we perform a nuclear medicine study on approximately 750 patients each year. This is a noninvasive, safe and painless imaging test used to evaluate patients. Having the new nuclear medicine camera means our cardiologists will be using the best technology to diagnose. Our patients will have a better experience, and our health care system will be more efficient.”
Sustaining the high standard of care that has been a hallmark of Rutland Regional Medical Center is important and requires planning and investing appropriately in the needs of the community. The new camera, with its improved imaging, patient comfort and reduced scan time, promises the continuation of the highest quality of care and medical expertise — right here in our local community.
The Rutland Health Foundation will focus on the Imagine … A Healthy Heart campaign through fall 2019. To learn more about the campaign, or to donate, go to https://www.rrmc.org/ways-to-give/fundraising/
This week’s Health Talk was written by Traci Moore, director of the Rutland Health Foundation for Rutland Regional Medical Center.
