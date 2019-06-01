As part of the 32th annual National Cancer Survivor’s Day, cancer survivors and supporters in the Rutland community are gathering together Saturday, June 1, from 9-11 a.m. at the Rutland County Club to celebrate life and raise awareness of the challenges faced by cancer survivors. The official date for National Cancer Survivor’s Day is Sunday, June 2, but Rutland is doing it one day earlier.
The Foley Cancer Center, a department of Rutland Regional Medical Center, has been celebrating this important milestone for the past 17 years. This year’s theme is “Survivors Rock,” and folks will enjoy a brunch, Kindness Rocks, bingo and giveaways.
“Survivor’s Day is a special day when we, as a cancer center staff, can meet with patients, friends and families and celebrate their success with them, outside the confines of the hospital,” said Dr. Rick Lovett, radiation oncologist of the Foley Cancer Center. “It is an opportunity to renew relationships and enjoy the life that survivorship brings, even if for only a few moments a year.”
Cancer affects everyone. There are an estimated 15.5 million people living with and beyond cancer in the U.S. today. By 2026, that number is expected to increase to 20.3 million. Since 1991, the overall cancer death rate in the U.S. has fallen by 25 percent. This means that more Americans than ever are surviving cancer. However, despite their growing numbers, cancer survivors often must contend with rapidly rising drug costs, inadequate insurance coverage, difficulty finding or keeping employment, and ongoing physical, psychological and financial struggles.
That is why it is so vital that we continue the progress we have made in addressing these challenges cancer survivors face beyond treatment. The Foley Cancer Center is pleased to honor these survivors who have shown grace, dignity, strength and resilience in the face of one of life’s greatest challenges.
This week’s Health Talk Column was contributed by staff from the Foley Cancer Center, a department of Rutland Regional Medical Center. For more information, contact 802-747-1831 or visit http://www.rrmc.org/services/cancer/.
