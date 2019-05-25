In 2000, the United States declared that measles had been eliminated. However, recently, we’ve seen an increased number of cases of measles. As of May 10, there have been 839 reported cases of measles in the U.S. That is a significant increase, compared to 2018 when there was a total of 372. This growing number of cases is mainly a result of the failure of individuals to be vaccinated. This failure to take preventative measures places infants at particular risk of contracting measles, as they are not eligible for the vaccine until they are 12 months old.
Measles is a highly contagious disease, potentially more contagious than seasonal influenza. It can cause pneumonia, long-term hearing loss, or long-term intellectual/cognitive impairments. There were between three and four million cases of the measles reported annually before 1963, with 48,000 people admitted to hospital and on average 500 deaths a year from measles.
The measles vaccine is part of the MMR (measles/mumps/rubella) vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control has specific schedules for vaccinations, including the MMR; an infant at 12–15 months should receive their first vaccine; the vaccine is then given again at the ages of 4-6 years old. The measles vaccine has been reported to be 93 percent effective after the first round, and greater than 97 percent effective with the second round.
Many myths surround the ways which individuals can prevent measles — eating correctly, exercising, good personal hygiene, proper sanitation of food and water — but these are incorrect. There is the myth that the MMR vaccine causes autism; this is false. No evidence exists in the medical literature of this to date. A recent study followed over 650,000 children who received the MMR vaccine and found no connection between the vaccine and autism. The measles vaccine is the most effective measure you can take to protect yourself from the measles.
If you are unsure if you have received the measles vaccine, contact your health-care provider. Your health-care provider can see if you are immune by checking for antibodies against measles. If you are negative (no antibodies against the measles), then you can be given the vaccine and be protected against measles.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Dr. John Gavin Cotter, infectious disease specialist, with Rutland Regional Medical Center www.rrmc.org/services/infectious-diseases/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.