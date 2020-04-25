Are you pregnant and still using tobacco products? The new coronavirus attacks the lungs, making it harder for people who smoke or vape to fight off the virus. There has never been a better time to quit. One of the best changes you can make for you and your baby’s health is to quit smoking now.
In Vermont, 15% of women smoked during their pregnancy in 2018, twice the national rate (7%). More women smoke during pregnancy in Rutland County (21%) compared to Vermont. Smoking during pregnancy may lead to complications including miscarriage and premature birth. Smokers might also be more vulnerable to COVID-19 as the act of smoking means that fingers (and possibly contaminated cigarettes) are in contact with lips which increases the possibility of transmitting the virus from hand to mouth. There is also growing evidence to suggest that people who smoke are more severely impacted by COVID-19.
Quitting smoking is hard. Research at the University of Vermont’s Center on Behavior and Health has found that providing pregnant women with financial incentives (e.g., vouchers, gift cards) for quitting smoking is effective at helping them remain tobacco free during and after pregnancy. Since cigarette smoking costs Vermont $348 million in annual medical costs, using financial incentives to help pregnant women quit smoking makes sense.
How were incentives shown to work? Pregnant women in Chittenden and nearby counties received a voucher worth $6.25 once they quit smoking (verified with a urine or saliva sample). Vouchers increased in value for each consecutive negative sample to a maximum of $45, which continued through 12 weeks after birth. A participant could earn up to $1,115.
Across four studies, women who received incentives were more successful at quitting smoking. Among those who received incentives, 34% had quit smoking by the end of their pregnancies, compared with only 7% of women in control groups.
Women who quit smoking delivered higher birth-weight babies, as well as longer gestational age at delivery (by almost a week) which helps mom and baby. Other benefits included breastfeeding longer and fewer postpartum depressive symptoms.
As result of the success of UVM’s research, Rutland Women’s Healthcare and WIC, with the Vermont Department of Health, are collaborating to offer a similar study to help pregnant women who are currently smoking or vaping and ready to quit. With only 11 slots left, women can enroll up until June 10.
To enroll, women must be at least 18 years old and less than 25 weeks pregnant.
Upon enrolling, women receive a $15 gift card and help with setting a quit date.
Along with personalized support, women can earn gift cards and baby supplies once they quit smoking.
The program involves brief weekly check-ins with a health care professional during pregnancy and for three months after delivery — all following social distancing guidelines.
Contact a nurse at Rutland Women’s Healthcare (747-3677) or WIC (786-5104) for more information and to enroll now.
If you don’t live in the Burlington or Rutland area, 802Quits offers statewide a phone-based program to support women who are pregnant and help them tailor their quit journey to meet their needs. Expecting and postpartum moms who want to quit tobacco, including e-cigarettes, will have their own dedicated coach, up to 10 coaching sessions, and gift cards sent to them upon completing each counseling session (up to $65 benefit). Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding can use quit medications with approval from their doctor as well. Call 1-800 QUIT-NOW.
Quitting is hard. You can do it. As we all work to stay healthy and safe during this coronavirus pandemic, there’s a lot at stake for you and your baby’s health. Quitting tobacco helps build your body’s natural ability to fight infections including COVID-19. There is more help than ever. Give us a call and we can get you started.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Bethany Yon, chronic disease prevention specialist at the Vermont Department of Health, 786-5115, Bethany.yon@vermont.gov and Allison Kurti, assistant professor at the University of Vermont’s Center on Behavior and Health, Allison.kurti@uvm.edu
