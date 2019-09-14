Rutland Regional Medical Center is proud to host the third annual Vermont Great 2,4,6,8K Run & Walk, Saturday, Sept. 21, in beautiful downtown Rutland. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the race starts promptly at 10:30 a.m. All proceeds from this special event will benefit the Foley Cancer Center’s Palliative Care program at Rutland Regional.
The race route is designed for runners and walkers of all ages and abilities, with distances including 2, 4, 6 and 8K. The 8K is ideal for those participants who prefer a longer route, while those who are new to physical activity may find the 2K more appealing. Runners and walkers can participate individually, or as part of a group, running or walking the distance that best fits their capabilities. All routes start and finish on Center Street in Rutland.
Rutland Regional will once again partner with Come Alive Outside’s Green Street Challenge initiative to bring green grass to Center Street, creating a natural play space for children and families. Folks are also encouraged to check out the unique shops and restaurants in our historic downtown.
In addition, there will be a variety of activities for race participants and fans to enjoy before and after the race including the Rutland County Farmer’s Market, yoga and Zumba classes, music and food options all happening on Center Street and throughout downtown Rutland.
Special thanks to our sponsors, including presenting sponsor Carpenter & Costin; gold sponsors Alison McCullough Real Estate, Killington-Pico Ski Resort Partners, Ryan Smith & Carbine, and VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region; refreshment sponsors Hannaford Supermarket and Pepsi Co.; and media sponsor Catamount Radio.
For more information about the Vermont Great 2,4,6, 8K Run & Walk, visit www.rrmc.org or to register go to https://donate.rrmc.org/event/the-2019-vermont-great-2-4-6-8/e231872
Join us for a great day to benefit the Foley Cancer Center’s Palliative Care program.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Traci Moore, director of the Rutland Health Foundation. 802-747-3634.
