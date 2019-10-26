On Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rutland County law enforcement agencies and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public an opportunity to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths in Vermont.
Bring all your unused or expired pills to the Kmart entrance (Diamond Run Mall, 46 Diamond Run Mall Place, Rutland Town) for disposal. Sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches. This service is free, anonymous for consumers, with no questions asked.
Other Rutland County sites include:
Rutland Regional Medical Center Retail Pharmacy, 160 Allen St., Rutland.
Brandon Police Department, 301 Forest Dale Road, Brandon.
Castleton Police Department, 273 Route 30N, Castleton.
Fair Haven Police Department, 3 North Park Place, Fair Haven.
Rutland Pharmacy, 75 Allen St., Rutland.
Wilcox Pharmacy, 252 Stratton Road, Rutland.
In April 2019, Vermonters turned in nearly 6,500 pounds of prescription drugs at 68 sites, across the state, operated by law enforcement and health-care agencies.
This initiative addresses a vital public-safety and public-health issue. Medicines that deteriorate in home cabinets are highly susceptible to misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows year after year that many misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety and health hazards.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Oct. 26 Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com or to find a year-round disposal site near you, dial 2-1-1.
This week’s Health Talk was submitted by Rebecca Smith, Regional Prevention Partnership coordinator, Rutland Regional Medical Center, www.rrmc.org.
