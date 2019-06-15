You have the power to influence your health. There are many small steps you can take to improve your health over time and taking advantage of community self-management programs could be your first step. The programs address common symptoms and worries from all types of chronic disease and illnesses. People who complete these programs say that they see big improvements like eating better, feeling less depressed, and having better communication with their doctors. With the support and partnership of Vermont Blueprint for Health, Rutland Regional Medical Center is able to offer these programs free of charge to the community.

These programs create a community of people who share common issues, barriers and frustrations, but also celebrate successes. People who complete these programs demonstrate:

Increased exercise

Increased ability to do social and household activities

Less depression, fear, frustration, and worry about their health

Reduction in symptoms like pain

Increased confidence in their ability to manage their condition

Decreased emergency department visits and hospitalizations

Workshops are facilitated by two trained instructors and meet once a week for six weeks; each class lasts 21/2 hours. The workshop covers the following topics:

Pain and fatigue management

How to make an action plan to set and achieve attainable goals

Problem solving

How to deal with difficult emotions

Physical activity and exercise

How to make decisions

Healthy eating

Communication skills

Working with your health care professional

The following programs are offered throughout the year at varying times:

Healthier Living with Chronic Conditions

Diabetes Self-Management

Chronic Pain Self-Management

Diabetes Prevention Program

WRAP (Wellness Recovery Action Plan)

If you are interested in more information or enrolling, contact Krista Neary, community health worker, Community Health Improvement at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

