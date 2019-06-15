You have the power to influence your health. There are many small steps you can take to improve your health over time and taking advantage of community self-management programs could be your first step. The programs address common symptoms and worries from all types of chronic disease and illnesses. People who complete these programs say that they see big improvements like eating better, feeling less depressed, and having better communication with their doctors. With the support and partnership of Vermont Blueprint for Health, Rutland Regional Medical Center is able to offer these programs free of charge to the community.
These programs create a community of people who share common issues, barriers and frustrations, but also celebrate successes. People who complete these programs demonstrate:
Increased exercise
Increased ability to do social and household activities
Less depression, fear, frustration, and worry about their health
Reduction in symptoms like pain
Increased confidence in their ability to manage their condition
Decreased emergency department visits and hospitalizations
Workshops are facilitated by two trained instructors and meet once a week for six weeks; each class lasts 21/2 hours. The workshop covers the following topics:
Pain and fatigue management
How to make an action plan to set and achieve attainable goals
Problem solving
How to deal with difficult emotions
Physical activity and exercise
How to make decisions
Healthy eating
Communication skills
Working with your health care professional
The following programs are offered throughout the year at varying times:
Healthier Living with Chronic Conditions
Diabetes Self-Management
Chronic Pain Self-Management
Diabetes Prevention Program
WRAP (Wellness Recovery Action Plan)
If you are interested in more information or enrolling, contact Krista Neary, community health worker, Community Health Improvement at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.