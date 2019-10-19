October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the gold standard for screening for breast cancer remains a mammogram. Mammograms are done with a small dose of radiation. Mammograms can be either two-dimensional or now three-dimensional. The three-dimensional mammograms show greater detail within the breast, as some of the overlapping structures are eliminated. The mammogram uses a small dose of radiation to make pictures and is felt to be the best screening tool.
Ultrasound of the breast uses sound waves to make images of breast tissue. Once the mammogram has found a density, an ultrasound can be obtained to determine whether the density is a cyst or a solid lesion. Solid lesions are more suspicious and may require a biopsy. In some institutions, ultrasound is used as a whole breast screening procedure, however it is best used as a directed ultrasound looking at known abnormalities to gain more information.
Breast MRIs can also be done to image the breasts. Once again, they are not often used for routine screening, as they’re quite expensive and do require contrast enhancement. There are several techniques for doing breast MRI, the most common of which is to do repeated MRIs over the course of approximately 15-20 minutes, watching the enhancement in the breast and determining an enhancement curve showing metabolism of the breast tissue. Most often, MRIs are used for either women at high risk of malignancy or to further delineate a mammographic abnormality.
Radiographic studies can only image abnormalities in the breast, but cannot themselves diagnosis cancer. For the diagnosis a biopsy is recommended, and is often done under ultrasound guidance. Mammograms and MRIs can also be done to guide biopsies for lesions that are only seen by those tests.
As mammograms, ultrasound and MRIs are used in varying ways depending upon the patient’s risk factor for breast cancer, each patient can seek medical advice from their primary-care provider or from a radiologist on which test is most applicable to their circumstances.
This week’s Health Talk was co-written by Andrew Boyer, MD, radiologist, Diagnostic Imaging Department, Rutland Regional Medical Center, and Richard Lovett, MD, radiation oncologist, Rutland Regional Medical Center and UVM College of Medicine.
