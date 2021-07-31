It’s OK to not be OK. As health care providers, we are taught to be leaders, and we are conditioned to manage stress effectively so that we can continue to provide the best care, no matter the situation. Many of us have given up sleeping, eating, and other personal comforts in order to care for our patients. We do this while balancing the necessary mountains of paperwork and documentation that is required to be completed each day.
Despite these challenges, we strive to take good care of our fellow human beings and work to improve the overall wellness of our community. Physicians are people too, and these personal sacrifices and chronic stresses have consequences. Physician burnout, alcoholism and suicide are some of the ugly side effects for some in the medical profession, and as community providers, it is something we need to address.
In January 2021, Medscape, an online resource for medical news and information, published a survey of 12,339 physicians across all specialties in the United States. Forty-two percent (42%) of those physicians reported burnout, twenty-six percent (26%) reported using alcohol to cope with burnout, and one percent (1%) reported that they have attempted suicide.1 To put it in perspective, if these numbers were applied to Rutland Regional, that would mean that there are 62 providers burned out, 24 using alcohol to cope, and two who have attempted suicide.
Physician suicide is approximately double the rate of the general public and one of the highest rates of any profession. Each year, 300 to 400 U.S. physicians take their own lives.2 Burnout, too, plagues our profession; it is defined as emotional exhaustion, depersonalization and a diminished sense of personal accomplishment.
The Provider Wellness Committee and Rutland Regional are committed to addressing the overall wellness of our provider group. August is National Wellness Month, and we are taking the time to bring this important discussion and work forward.
It is critical that we understand the importance of a provider’s wellbeing. Professionally, excessive stress and burnout leads providers to make more patient errors and have less satisfying patient encounters. Outside of the office, stress and burnout lead to alcoholism, damage to their own mental health and even suicide.
But you don’t have to work in health care to suffer from burnout, stress and suicidal thoughts. So, during National Wellness Month take a moment to assess your own overall wellbeing and that of your friends and family. Remember, it is OK not to be OK and help is out there, just ask.
Resources can be found at National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI), the Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Association (SAMHSA) websites.
Today’s Health Talk was written by Josh Harris, Emergency Department at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
