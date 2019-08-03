The World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action is a global group of individuals and organizations that are dedicated to the protection, promotion and support of breastfeeding worldwide.
The World Breastfeeding Week slogan for this year, Aug 1-7, is “Empower parents, enable breastfeeding.” It was chosen to include all types of parents in today’s world.
Breastfeeding has long been recognized as an important topic for both mother’s and baby’s health. Some people think the benefits are more important in poor or developing countries where clean water and other sources of infant nutrition are less available or reliable. The fact is, breastfeeding has very important health implications for children in developed countries as well. Breastfed infants and children in America have lower incidence of intestinal disease, asthma, respiratory infections, ear infections, childhood diabetes, sudden infant death syndrome and leukemia. Breastfeeding also provides children with a lower risk of obesity. Women who breastfeed have lower incidence of breast cancer, ovarian cancer and osteoporosis.
Communities that support breastfeeding make it normal. They offer mothers a place to nurse comfortably away from home, employed mothers a place to express milk at work, support from other women who have experienced breastfeeding and a well-informed health-care delivery system.
World Breastfeeding Week is about supporting both parents and helping them feel empowered, so they can meet their breastfeeding goals. With fathers, partners, families, workplaces and community support, breastfeeding improves. Breastfeeding is a team effort, we must protect, promote and support.
For more information visit http://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/takeaction/www.worldbreastfeedingweek.org.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Megan B. Hasbrouck, care coordinator with Rutland Women’s Healthcare.
