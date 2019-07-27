World Hepatitis Day (WHD) takes place every year on July 28, bringing the world together under a single theme to raise awareness of the global burden of viral hepatitis and to influence real change. Hepatitis is a worldwide infectious disease issue affecting every country, with a reported additional 300 million people living with the infection and unaware they have it.
At Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Comprehensive Care & Infectious Disease Clinic there is an active Hepatitis Treatment Program. The Hepatitis Treatment Program was established to aid in addressing the ongoing emergent need for hepatitis care in Rutland County. The Hepatitis Treatment Program provides education and treatment for viral hepatitis-infected patients. It also provides individualized pharmacy consultation and support, as well as wellness coaching.
In Rutland County, we have high rates of hepatitis C because of the substance abuse problem in our region, and those individuals who are the most susceptible to getting infected are the ones who also share needles or other equipment to inject drugs.
The Hepatitis Treatment Program’s multi discipline team is comprised of Dr. John Cotter, infectious disease specialist, Melanie McAtee, pharmD; Lori Pawlaczyk, care coordinator, and Stephanie Roach, wellness coach, who are all focused on treating and curing every patient engaged in the program.
For hepatitis C infection, a part of the hepatitis treatment process and a first of its kind in Vermont, is an initial shared educational appointment. A patient seeking hepatitis care will initially meet with the team for the education session to learn about the disease, what to expect from infections, prevention strategies, medication management, the best treatments and their side effects. This is followed by a one-on-one assessment, then petitioning for insurance authorization from private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare. Once the insurance is approved and the prescriptions are written, the treatment begins. A realistic time frame for treatment is 12 weeks, but it could be as short as eight weeks or up to 24 weeks. In order for this to be successful, patients must comply 100 percent. The patients must take their medications and participate in the treatment. The treatments are now much better tolerated by the patients. They take one pill a day and should take it at the same time every day. Before, the traditional treatments would be for 6-12 months with a 50 percent chance of a cure, and the side effects of the medications were terrible. Now there is 95 percent cure rate. Throughout the course of treatment, the patient will receive clinical support from the Hepatitis Treatment Program team.
With World Hepatitis Day on July 28, the Hepatitis Treatment Program at Rutland Regional hopes there is a raised awareness of this local and global infectious disease issue.
We encourage anyone who knows they are infected and haven’t sought treatment to contact us at 802-747-3700. Please encourage at-risk friends and family to also get tested. The Hepatitis Treatment Program at Rutland Regional is here for these people, as well.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Dr. J. Gavin Cotter, infectious disease specialist at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
